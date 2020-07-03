Search

Leyton Orient tie down hot prospect Ogie for two years

PUBLISHED: 12:46 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 03 July 2020

Dejuane Taylor of Harlow Town and Leyton Orient defender Shadrach Ogie (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient have announced that academy graduate Shadrach Ogie has penned a deal to keep him at the club until the summer of 2022.

Shadrach Ogie in action for Leyton Orient on his debut for the club against Blyth Spartans (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Ogie, 18, has progressed through the ranks of the Leyton Orient academy – making his first team debut last season.

Picking up a clean sheet and the man of the match award in the 2-0 win against Southend United, Ogie made a string of appearances in the Leasing.com Trophy, before moving on loan to National League side Dover.

He impressed whilst on loan with The Whites, making eight appearances and even netting his first senior goal in a win against Aldershot Town.

Speaking after signing his new deal yesterday, Ogie was overjoyed to be extending his stay in E10.

“I’m delighted,” said Ogie. “I started my professional career at this club, and have really enjoyed my two years here.”

“The loan to Dover was one I feel I really needed, and I feel like I had really good experience – and got positive feedback from the players and manager there too.”

You may also want to watch:

While the club are also delighted to keep the full-back at the club for at least another two seasons.

“He’s an exciting prospect,” said Head Coach Ross Embleton. “A loan is an important part of a player’s development, and we all know what an unforgiving league the National League is.”

“He needed to go out and understand what it’s like to be in front of a crowd, to have the responsibility to play for three points each week.

“I think he’ll come back from this knowing what it’s all bout, it was a tough experience, but one he really embraced.”

Embleton added: “We’ve had a rich history of academy graduates here, and it’s important to me we strive to get them in the team, build their profiles, and make them better individuals to perform to the club, so I’m delighted.”

The O’s were recently announced as 16th in the country for nurturing home grown talent – something which gives Ogie plenty of self-belief.

“Those players who have come through the academy to make the first team really motivate me to know it’s possible,” Ogie said.

“Like Ruel (Sotiriou), who was at Dover like me, he’s now in the first team scoring goals – so I really believe that I’ll be able to break in, hopefully score goals, but mainly get clean sheets and have good games.”

The news of Shad Ogie signing a new contract follows Jobi McAnuff yesterday, who put pen-to-paper on a new one year player/coach role with The O’s.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

