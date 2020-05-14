Leyton Orient announce ground-breaking shirt sponsorship

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season

Leyton Orient are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking front of shirt deal for the 2020/21 season.

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new away shirt for next season

Cast your mind back to the January, 7, 2011, when a young man called joined The O’s on loan from across London from Tottenham Hotspur. Making his first-team debut for Orient against Rochdale, he scored his first professional goal a week later in a 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

His career went from strength to strength; from PFA Young Player of the Year, through to winning the Premier League Golden Boot for two years running.

In 2017 he became Europe’s top goal scorer, breaking a seven-year dominance of Messi and Ronaldo, and the next year he won the Golden Boot for England at the World Cup - only the second player to do so.

If you haven’t got it already, he wears the captain’s armband for the Three Lions.

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new third shirt for next season

That’s right, it is with great pleasure to announce that Harry Kane has taken our front of shirt sponsorship for the 2020/21 season.

With approval given from the Premier League, FA and EFL, a first of its kind deal has been agreed which the club are extremely proud of.

During these troubling times Harry wanted to support the club that gave him his first profes-sional start and not only has he been so generous to the club, but he has also donated the shirt sponsorship to the following three causes.

Home Shirt - A thank you message to the frontline heroes

Away Shirt – Haven House Children’s Hospice

Third Shirt - Mind, the mental health charity.

This donation will enable the benefactors to receive hospitality, where guests of both Haven House and Mind can escape reality for an afternoon at the Breyer Group Stadium to enjoy The O’s in action.

They will also receive huge coverage during the season, and we are pleased to announce that 10% of proceeds of each shirt sale will be passed to that charity.

“I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first profes-sional start,” said Harry Kane on the sponsorship.

“This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challeng-ing times.”

“Well where to start,” said Danny Macklin, Leyton Orient Chief Executive. “What started with a simple idea has escalated into a very unique and emotive shirt sponsorship agree-ment.”

“When we discussed with the England captain Harry Kane and his team at CK66, we all decided that we wanted this to be unique.

“We wanted to say thank you for the exceptional hard work and dedication of the frontline heroes during this pandemic and also bring attention to the other charities out there who have all suffering financial loss due to the pandemic.”

“We are in uncertain and worrying times across the world but thanks to their efforts we will get through this together.”

“Thank you, Harry, for your amazing support and generosity - you are a true role model for the modern game.”

Josh Stephens, Head of Commercial, said: “Further to Danny’s comments, I think every Orient fan has a soft spot for Harry and it’s fantastic that Harry is supporting three extremely worthy causes.”

“He is also supporting the club during these challenging times and we are extremely grateful to him and all at CK66.”

“As we all look forward to live football, I for one cannot wait until the O’s run out at the Breyer Group Stadium donning the ‘Thankyou frontline heroes’ message.”