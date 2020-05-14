Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient announce ground-breaking shirt sponsorship

PUBLISHED: 16:00 14 May 2020

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Archant

Leyton Orient are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking front of shirt deal for the 2020/21 season.

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new away shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new away shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Cast your mind back to the January, 7, 2011, when a young man called joined The O’s on loan from across London from Tottenham Hotspur. Making his first-team debut for Orient against Rochdale, he scored his first professional goal a week later in a 4-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday.

His career went from strength to strength; from PFA Young Player of the Year, through to winning the Premier League Golden Boot for two years running.

In 2017 he became Europe’s top goal scorer, breaking a seven-year dominance of Messi and Ronaldo, and the next year he won the Golden Boot for England at the World Cup - only the second player to do so.

If you haven’t got it already, he wears the captain’s armband for the Three Lions.

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new third shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new third shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

That’s right, it is with great pleasure to announce that Harry Kane has taken our front of shirt sponsorship for the 2020/21 season.

With approval given from the Premier League, FA and EFL, a first of its kind deal has been agreed which the club are extremely proud of.

During these troubling times Harry wanted to support the club that gave him his first profes-sional start and not only has he been so generous to the club, but he has also donated the shirt sponsorship to the following three causes.

Home Shirt - A thank you message to the frontline heroes

Away Shirt – Haven House Children’s Hospice

Third Shirt - Mind, the mental health charity.

You may also want to watch:

This donation will enable the benefactors to receive hospitality, where guests of both Haven House and Mind can escape reality for an afternoon at the Breyer Group Stadium to enjoy The O’s in action.

They will also receive huge coverage during the season, and we are pleased to announce that 10% of proceeds of each shirt sale will be passed to that charity.

“I was born and brought up only at a couple of miles from the stadium and I am really happy to have the opportunity to give back to the club that gave me my first profes-sional start,” said Harry Kane on the sponsorship.

“This also gives me a platform to be able to say a big thank you to the many frontline heroes and charities out there who provide care and support during these challeng-ing times.”

“Well where to start,” said Danny Macklin, Leyton Orient Chief Executive. “What started with a simple idea has escalated into a very unique and emotive shirt sponsorship agree-ment.”

“When we discussed with the England captain Harry Kane and his team at CK66, we all decided that we wanted this to be unique.

“We wanted to say thank you for the exceptional hard work and dedication of the frontline heroes during this pandemic and also bring attention to the other charities out there who have all suffering financial loss due to the pandemic.”

“We are in uncertain and worrying times across the world but thanks to their efforts we will get through this together.”

“Thank you, Harry, for your amazing support and generosity - you are a true role model for the modern game.”

Josh Stephens, Head of Commercial, said: “Further to Danny’s comments, I think every Orient fan has a soft spot for Harry and it’s fantastic that Harry is supporting three extremely worthy causes.”

“He is also supporting the club during these challenging times and we are extremely grateful to him and all at CK66.”

“As we all look forward to live football, I for one cannot wait until the O’s run out at the Breyer Group Stadium donning the ‘Thankyou frontline heroes’ message.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient announce ground-breaking shirt sponsorship

16:00 Jacob Ranson
Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Leyton Orient are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking front of shirt deal for the 2020/21 season.

Coronavirus: England cricketers ‘to return next week’

14:13 PA Sport
England coach Chris Silverwood.

England cricketers will return to individual training from next week with a reassurance that safety protocols should make the sessions less risky than a trip to the supermarket.

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘being rushed back too soon’ says striker

12:26 PA Sport
Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) speaks to referee Craig Pawson as a goal against West Ham is checked by VAR during the Premier League match at London Stadium

Glenn Murray believes Premier League football is being rushed back too soon amid the coronavirus crisis, with the fact England is the worst hit country in Europe being overlooked by some.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 14

12:00 PA Sport
Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon

With sport shut down across most of the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, why not test your sporting knowledge with another quiz?

Webb: VAR will win over doubters

09:00 PA Sport
Former referee and current heard of the Professional Referee Organisation in the USA Howard Webb poses for a photo at Providence Park, Portland

Former Premier League official Howard Webb believes the Video Assistant Referee system that has proved so divisive in this country in recent months will gradually win over its doubters.

Coronavirus: EFL push back training return amid ‘stark warning’

07:09 PA Sport
An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

The English Football League has pushed back a return to training until May 25 at the earliest and reiterated “stark” warnings over a financial hole caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Competitors and coaches ‘must understand risks’

Yesterday, 17:07 PA Sport
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden arrives in Downing Street

All competitors and coaches returning to training amid the coronavirus pandemic must have a one-to-one meeting to ensure they understand the risks of returning to their specific sport and the steps being taken to mitigate those risks.

FA club webinar to share social media guidance

Yesterday, 12:30 Jacob Ranson
The FA are holding a webinar to share social media guidance

‘How to Use Social Media Effectively’ is the title for the latest online FA Club Football Forum on Wednesday 13th May, providing a look into the range of channels available to clubs and leagues plus how best to maximise their functionalities and save volunteer time.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Extraordinary kindness across our communities

Communities have never felt stronger

The United Kingdom is pulling together as one, with people from all regions and all four nations of the country helping each other through the coronavirus pandemic.

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year’s event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Most read sport

West Ham midfielder Soucek using coronavirus pandemic to adjust to London with his family

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Coronavirus: EFL push back training return amid ‘stark warning’

An official match ball of the Sky Bet EFL

Leyton Orient announce ground-breaking shirt sponsorship

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Orient announce new shirt sponsorship deal with Dream Team

Leyton Orient's Brisbane Road pitch (pic: Play With A Legend).

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 14

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon

Competitions

How to have your work published by Canary Wharf ‘short story’ dispensers

Competition to put your story into Canary Wharf's dispenser... when lockdown is over. Picture: CWG

A competition for wannabe writers has been started to add works to Canary Wharf’s ‘short story’ dispensers which are temporarily locked up by the lock down.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Young baker recognised on the streets of Tower Hamlets following successful YouTube channel

Georgie Wright, a 9-year-old baker who has set up his own YouTube channel during the lockdown period. Picture: Jodie Brown

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Police appeal tracing suspect caught on CCTV after vicious Whitechapel robbery

Man caught on CCTV detectives want to trace after Whitechapel shop robbery. Picture: Met Police

Bethnal Green and Bow MP says BAME community must be better protected against coronavirus

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Bow. Picture: Rushanara Ali

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient announce ground-breaking shirt sponsorship

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Coronavirus: England cricketers ‘to return next week’

England coach Chris Silverwood.

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘being rushed back too soon’ says striker

Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) speaks to referee Craig Pawson as a goal against West Ham is checked by VAR during the Premier League match at London Stadium

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 14

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon

Webb: VAR will win over doubters

Former referee and current heard of the Professional Referee Organisation in the USA Howard Webb poses for a photo at Providence Park, Portland
Drive 24