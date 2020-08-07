Leyton Orient announce pre-season fixtures
PUBLISHED: 15:12 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 10 August 2020
Leyton Orient have announced the majority of their pre-season fixtures, as efforts step up towards a September, 12 start date for the new League Two season.
It’s going to be a different pre-season for clubs this season, as the continued impact of Covid-19 means more restrictions to the usual schedules.
That said, The O’s have a varied and well-balanced pre-season schedule to look forward to – which begins this Saturday 15th August.
Unfortunately, all games will take place behind closed doors and do not attempt to travel to the stadium.
The fixtures are as follows:
15th August – Reading U23’s (H) – 1pm
19th August – TBC
22nd August – Northampton Town (A) – 1pm
25th August – West Ham U23’s (H) – 7pm
29th August – TBC
31st August – Bishop Stortford (A)
The O’s returned to action last week, when a inter-squad friendly finished 1-1 at the Breyer Group Stadium, with goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson.
