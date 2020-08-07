Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient announce pre-season fixtures

PUBLISHED: 15:12 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 10 August 2020

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O‚ÄôConnor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient have announced the majority of their pre-season fixtures, as efforts step up towards a September, 12 start date for the new League Two season.

It’s going to be a different pre-season for clubs this season, as the continued impact of Covid-19 means more restrictions to the usual schedules.

That said, The O’s have a varied and well-balanced pre-season schedule to look forward to – which begins this Saturday 15th August.

Unfortunately, all games will take place behind closed doors and do not attempt to travel to the stadium.

The fixtures are as follows:

You may also want to watch:

15th August – Reading U23’s (H) – 1pm

19th August – TBC

22nd August – Northampton Town (A) – 1pm

25th August – West Ham U23’s (H) – 7pm

29th August – TBC

31st August – Bishop Stortford (A)

The O’s returned to action last week, when a inter-squad friendly finished 1-1 at the Breyer Group Stadium, with goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Essex batsmen dig in to set Surrey tough target

43 minutes ago Alex Smith
Paul Walter hits four runs for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Essex’s batsmen failed to convert starts into half-centuries but their combined efforts set Surrey 337 to win their Bob Willis Trophy contest.

London Lions sign former Lions junior Chris Tawiah

15:32 Jacob Ranson
London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions have gone full circle signing six foot ten inch centre, Chris Tawiah, who was developed by the Lions Junior programme in Milton Keynes

Leyton Orient announce pre-season fixtures

15:12 Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient have announced the majority of their pre-season fixtures, as efforts step up towards a September, 12 start date for the new League Two season.

Harmer ‘felt really good’ as Essex build lead

10:00
Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th September 2019

Essex spinner Simon Harmer admitted he felt ‘really good’ after a 6-67 haul put his side on top against Surrey in the Bob Willis Trophy.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 10

09:00 PA Sport
England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during day two of the First Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

With grassroots football stepping up preparations for the 2020-21 season, why not celebrate with another sporting quiz.

Harmer haul helps Essex build healthy lead

Yesterday, 18:33 Alex Smith
Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Mark Stoneman during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 18th September 2019

Simon Harmer bagged his 18th first-class five-wicket haul for Essex as the hosts helped themselves to a healthy first innings lead over Surrey in the Bob Willis Trophy.

Khushi impresses for Essex with maiden half-century

Yesterday, 12:10 Alex Smith
Feroze Khushi top scored with 40 for Wanstead & Snaresbrook at Brentwood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Feroze Khushi suggested Essex’s production line is in no danger of slowing down as the academy product celebrated his maiden first-class half-century on an even opening day against Surrey.

Opening Women’s Super League fixtures revealed

Friday, August 7, 2020 Josh Bunting
Julia Simic of West Ham and Lisa Evans of Arsenal battle for the ball (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal Women will start their 2020-21 Women’s Super League campaign with a home game against Reading at Meadow Park.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Quick test helps stop the spread of the virus

Sophie Stainthorpe
NHS TEST AND TRACE: Clinical contact caseworker Sarah Hartle

The NHS Test and Trace system provides protection for family, friends, colleagues and the community, and is here to keep all of us safe and allow us to enjoy summer safely. We take a look at how the system is working and talk to one member of the thousands of team members about her experiences.

It’s time to enjoy a Great British family ‘staycation’

Sophie Stainthorpe
PICTURESQUE: Langley Castle near Hexham

People are being encouraged to enjoy summer safely by exploring destinations closer to home. Taking a holiday in the United Kingdom offers people the chance to uncover some stunning scenery, wonderful attractions and superb accommodation without having to jump on a plane. Here, we take a look at the type of places you can stay, the rules you need to follow and how to enjoy a great staycation.

Follow the official advice and enjoy family summer fun in the South East

Sophie Stainthorpe
The UK Government is encouraging everyone to enjoy summer safely Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

Summer is here and people from across the South East region can enjoy the many attractions that we have on our doorstep, as long as we follow UK Government advice and enjoy summer safely. There are plenty of places to go and things to do to suit every budget. Here is our guide to the numerous great days out.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient announce pre-season fixtures

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Brennan wants to have a hand in helping trio at Orient improve

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Alex Cisak grabs hold of the ball during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Harmer haul helps Essex build healthy lead

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Mark Stoneman during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 18th September 2019

Leyton Orient looking to find a solution with striker Sotiriou

Ruel Sotiriou takes on Oldham's Zak Mills (pic Simon O'Connor)

Khushi impresses for Essex with maiden half-century

Feroze Khushi top scored with 40 for Wanstead & Snaresbrook at Brentwood (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Cash deadline for enterprising ideas to make east London life better after Covid emergency

High five... for a social enterprise start-up which got funding to get off the ground. Picture: Spento

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

Man guilty of murder after stabbing victim three times in Poplar park

Yasin Omar Amare was found guilty of stabbing Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky to death in Lansbury Estate Park. Picture: Met Police

Police release CCTV images after man exposes himself to two girls on a bus

Police have released CCTV images after a man exposed himself to two girls on a bus. Picture: City of London Police

New flats in Stepney completed as fitting memory to ‘Battle of Cable Street’ veteran Max Levitas

Max Levitas by the Battle of Cable Street mural in 2011. Picture: Glyn Robbins

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Essex batsmen dig in to set Surrey tough target

Paul Walter hits four runs for Essex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

London Lions sign former Lions junior Chris Tawiah

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Leyton Orient announce pre-season fixtures

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Harmer ‘felt really good’ as Essex build lead

Simon Harmer in bowling action for Essex during Essex CCC vs Surrey CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 16th September 2019

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, August 10

England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Naseem Shah during day two of the First Test match at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.