Leyton Orient announce their retained list

Matt Harrold of Leyton Orient is congratulated after scoring the first goal against Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient have announced their retained list with the League Two season coming to an end, despite final decisions on league positions next week.

Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). Leyton Orient midfielder Dale Gorman (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Matt Harrold, James Alabi, Dale Gorman, and Arthur Janata have all been told their contracts will not be renewed with the O’s and that they will have to find new clubs.

Player/coach Jobi McAnuff, defender Marvin Ekpiteta, striker Ruel Sotiriou and youngster Shadrach Ogie have all been offered new contracts by the club.

George Marsh, Ouss Cisse and Kaziah Sterling will all return to their parent clubs following their respective loan deals.

Sam Sargeant, Lawrence Vigouroux, Sam Ling, Joe Widdowson, Josh Coulsdon, Myles Judd, Dan Happe, Jamie Turley, Jayden Sweeeney, Craig Clay, Jordan Maguire-Drew, James Dayton, James Brophy, Hector Kyprianou, Brendon Shabani, Josh Wright, Conor Wilkinson, Louis Dennis, Lee Angol and Danny Johnson all remain in contract.

James Alabi of Leyton Orient and Akin Famewo of Norwich during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019 James Alabi of Leyton Orient and Akin Famewo of Norwich during Leyton Orient vs Norwich City, Friendly Match Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 27th July 2019

Head coach Ross Embleton gave his thoughts on the players departing the club at the end of their contracts.

“I signed Arthur as an eight year old in our academy, so to be the manager that releases him is tough.

“He’s a great lad and probably unrecognised in the part that he’s played in the squad despite not making first-team appearances.

“His attitude and work rate is something that always needs to be recognised, and we wish him well in the future, which will also include coaching in the O’s Academy.”

On Dale Gorman: “Dale and I developed a really strong relationship in our promotion season – in terms of football, but also personally as well.

“For one reason or another, it didn’t pan out as we both hoped, but he leaves having played a big part in getting promoted.

“He’s a good character and one I’ll stay in touch with, but unfortunately his future lies elsewhere, and so for both parties it was the right decision.”

On James Alabi: “The supporters quickly saw what a great personality he had, and he was always a huge character amongst the squad.

“We really enjoyed working with him in his two years here, but he wasn’t able to get the minutes on the pitch he would have wanted this season.

“We thank him for his valuable contribution during the promotion season, and wish him well for the future.”

Finally on Matt Harrold: “A huge crowd favourite, whose contribution at the club will be remembered with everyone associated with Leyton Orient for many years to come, not least for his crucial late goals in our title winning season.

“Of course, I’m disappointed to see Matt leaving the club as I developed a great relationship with him, but I stay hopeful of working again with him in the future.”