Leyton Orient appoint former Wycombe Wanderers star Senda as assistant head coach

Bristol Rovers' Danny Senda and Charlton Athletic's Kyel Reid during the npower Football League One match at the Memorial Stadium, Bristol. PA Archive/PA Images

Leyton Orient have confirmed the appointment of Danny Senda as the club’s new assistant head coach to help give Ross Embleton more support.

Senda, who made over 300 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers in his professional career, joins the O’s from his role as first-team coach at National League side Barnet.

His coaching career began at Brentford as an Academy coach, before a switch to the Barnet Under 18’s, where he worked hard to ensure a steady rise through the ranks into the first team setup.

Speaking about the role for the first time, Senda spoke of his excitement for the new opportunity.

“I’m incredibly excited, and since I took that first phone call it was something I didn’t need to think about, I wanted to be a part of it.”

“I’m a player’s coach really. I like to create relationships as quickly as I can, and help as many individuals as I can, and ultimately be there to support them – as coaches, we’re here to help them.”

“Thw role is all about supporting Ross, who has done a brilliant job up to this point – I think it gives him more opportunity to step back and have an overview, knowing he’s got someone that can take the day to day stuff.”

Head Coach Ross Embleton has underlined just how important of a role Danny Senda will be playing, as well as stressing the thorough recruitment process to find the right candidate.

“It was the perfect time to recruit and bring someone in, and for a crucial position,” said Ross Embleton.

“With myself having a real focus on the training pitch and delivering sessions every day, I needed to be able to step back and remove myself from that.

“Looking at Danny’s skills and expertise, and the kind of character he is, I felt he was the perfect candidate to come in and help me, and help the squad improve.

“I know in the past there has been question marks over the types of recruitment aimed at the club, so we were clear about how we wanted to go about the process.

“We had to be creative due to social distancing, but we had to be thorough. We approached the PFA, LMA about recommendations, because it can be easy to go and find someone you know, but we wanted the best person possible.

“Right from the beginning of the process he impressed, and we’re delighted to have made the decision for him to join the team.”