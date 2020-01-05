Leyton Orient appoint Embleton as head coach

Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor) 07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net Simon O’Connor Photography

Leyton Orient have confirmed the appointment of Ross Embleton as the club's head coach on a rolling 12-month contract.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 38-year-old, who began his coaching career at the O's Centre of Excellence, has won seven and drawn eight of his 26 matches in charge as Interim Head Coach this season.

You may also want to watch:

Nigel Travis said: "For a number of reasons it has been a difficult season and therefore the board, alongside Martin Ling, have been very deliberate in the search for the club's new head coach and we are pleased to appoint Ross Embleton to that role.

"The club have held ongoing discussions with Embleton over recent weeks relating to improving on-field results, the development of the first-team squad and Ross' own desire to take up the role.

"We are confident that he is the right person to lead the O's forward, his ability to lead the players, and his coaching staff, is superb and he provides stability, which is essential, given the events of the season.

"Ross will be encouraged to reinforce the first-team through the January transfer window, which began with the signing of Lawrence Vigouroux and the extension of George Marsh's loan."