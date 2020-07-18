New Leyton Orient assistant Senda revealed himself as a players coach

Bristol Rovers' Danny Senda and Charlton Athletic's Kyel Reid during the npower Football League One match at the Memorial Stadium, Bristol. PA Archive/PA Images

Leyton Orient’s newly-appointed assistant head coach Danny Senda has revealed himself as a players coach that is keep to help the squad in anyway he possibly can.

The 39-year-old arrives at Brisbane Road to offer support to head coach Ross Embleton with Jobi McAnuff remaining in a player/coach capacity for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

The former defender is keen to get to know everyone and deliver support to Embleton and the players among the squad now they return to training this week.

“I would probably describe myself as a players coach, I like to create relationships as quickly as I can, I like to see if I can help as many individuals as I can and just be there to support them,” Senda told the club website.

“I think it’s massively important that players understand that as coaches we’re just here to help them and get to know as many people as I can really.

“It’s about supporting Ross, he has done a fantastic job up until this point, he really stepped in and I know Jobi (McAnuff) stepped in and there is a real good network around the place.

“I think where this could help Ross, it gives me some contact time with players on the grass, and It gives Ross a little bit more support in areas so he can step back and have an overview – knowing he has got someone that can take the day-to-day stuff.”

He added: “We’ve had some really detailed conversations and they continue.”

The former Wycombe Wanderers man, who enjoyed a 17-year playing career at various clubs before moving into academy coaching with Brentford and Barnet - the latter where he spent some time with the first-team, is ‘excited’ about the challenge and knew the club was the right fit from him after the first phone call.

“I’m incredibly excited, as soon as I took the first phone call, straight away it was something that I didn’t need to think about,” Senda told the club website.

“The club is run fantastically well in recent years and it was something I was really interested and keen to be a part of so pleased that it’s all done now.”