Leyton Orient duo Travis and Teague operating similar to usual in lockdown

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis and vice-chairman Kent Teague are trying to operate business as usual while being in lockdown across the pond in the United States of America.

The O’s duo are both in their respective homes but still spending hours on the phone and emails to keep the club operating as normal as possible.

Teague admits it’s not that much different to his usual life as he works from home while Travis has revealed he is trying his best to get fitter than ever during lockdown.

“I’m back in Boston after being in Florida on spring break, which got extended, but the kids wanted to come home which is understandable,” Travis said.

“I’m also pleased to be back in Boston myself as there is some of the best hospitals in the world if needed, all of our friends are here even though we won’t be seeing them, and I’m hoping we don’t have to go out of the house other than for keeping fit.

“In terms of keeping fit, I’m trying to do it constantly, as if the worst did happen and I got it then the best thing I can do to prepare is be as fit as I can and I’ve managed to get my weight down and work out more than I ever have in my life.”

Teague has been back in Dallas since his last trip over to the O’s and has been self-isolating with his family since.

“We got back from London on March, 8, and started the social distancing and self-isolation so we could return to our normal lifestyle.

“I normally work out of a home office anyway, I don’t go into an office here in Dallas, so it hasn’t been that big of a lifestyle for me other than maybe not going and doing certain things.

“We’ve been social distancing and isolating for the last month.

“We’re a little bit more cautious with not having people over and not having social interactions.

“We’re just trying to live a somewhat normal lifestyle and just staying up to date on email and video chats.”

Travis added: “We kind of run the club like this anyway with Rich (Richard Emmett), Kent and I being over here we spend lots of time of the phone so in many ways it’s no different to what we normally do.”