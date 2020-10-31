Leyton Orient thump Bolton Wanderers to seal first home league victory

Danny Johnson of Orient scores the third goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

League Two: Leyton Orient 4 Bolton Wanderers 0

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020 Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient secured their first home league victory of the season in emphatic style as they thrashed former Europa League side Bolton Wanderers 4-0.

Goals from Danny Johnson, Jobi McAnuff, Conor Wilkinson and Craig Clay guided the O’s to three points at the Breyer Group Stadium and move them to within two points of the League Two play-offs.

The O’s head coach Ross Embleton made one change to the starting line-up as Joe Widdowson came in to replace Jordan Maguire-Drew who was dropped to the bench while their opponents Bolton named an unchanged side from their mid-week victory over Bradford City.

Less than a minute into the contest the hosts were awarded a penalty as striker Danny Johnson looked to round the goalkeeper as he went through on goal but was brought down by Billy Crellin.

The in-form stepped up but his effort was denied by 20-year-old, who saved his second penalty in a week, to prevent Orient taking an early lead.

Wanderers striker Arthur Gnahoua stabbed a shot past Lawrence Vigouroux but the effort lacked pace as Dan Happe mopped up.

Johnson made up for his penalty miss as he fired home in the eighth minute to give Orient an early lead as he was picked out by James Brophy following a pacey run down the left before dragging the ball back for the striker.

In the 14th minute the visitors left wing-back Harry Brockbank had a golden opportunity as he is picked out at the back post by Nathan Delfouneso but the defender’s header missed the target from six yards out.

The game became a tad cagey until the 29th minute when the O’s had a chance cleared off the line as captain Jobi McAnuff whipped in a dangerous cross that was dropped by Crellin.

Midfielder Craig Clay poked it towards goal but couldn’t get the right side of his man to finish the job and it was cleared off the line by Ryan Delaney.

Orient won a free-kick about 25 yards out as Conor Wilkinson was brought down as he looked to cut across the edge of the box following some good link-up play from the hosts.

Up stepped captain McAnuff where he doubled his sides lead with an absolute stunner as he curled the ball home into the top left corner in the 41st minute of play.

Another free-kick in a prime position for the O’s shortly after, once again McAnuff and Wilkinson standing over it, but this time the latter stepped up to take.

The former Dagenham & Redbridge attacker picked out the bottom right corner to stretch the lead to 3-0 for the hosts with a minute left in the first-half and net against his former club.

Bolton looked more lively to start the second-half but Orient stretched their lead even further as hard-working midfielder Craig Clay picked out the right side of the net to make it 4-0 in the 57th minute.

Orient knocked the ball around nicely and remained in firm control despite having to weather a late storm as the visitors searched for some form of consolation.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux, Akinola, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Cisse, Clay, McAnuff (Wright 68), Brophy (Dennis 74), Wilkinson (Maguire-Drew 82), Johnson.

Unused subs: Sargeant, Turley, Kyprianou, Dayton.

Bolton Wanderers: Crelin, Kioso, Baptiste (Gordon 46), Santos, Delaney, Brockbank, Sarcevic, Tutte (White 46), Crawford, Gnahoua, Delfouneso (Darcy 19).

Unused subs: Conley, Hickman, Mascoll, Greenidge.