Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists they’re missing fans ahead of big Bolton meeting

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 October 2020

Conor Wilkinson scores the second Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Conor Wilkinson scores the second Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton admits they’re missing special moments without fans in the ground as they head into another hectic week.

Lawrence Vigouroux Of Leyton Orient F.C. jumps and catches a cross during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020Lawrence Vigouroux Of Leyton Orient F.C. jumps and catches a cross during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

The O’s welcome former Premier and Europa League side Bolton Wanderers to the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday for a League Two clash before making the trip to the New Lawn on Tuesday evening to take on Forest Green Rovers.

“It’s not the same, those big moments to lift us and help us hang on, rather than it coming from me and the staff – you need those moments,” Embleton said.

“As cliché as it sounds that is what football is all about. I went to the Bishop’s Stortford and St Albans City game on Monday – 600 people in the stadium and it just makes a difference and gives the edge to the game.

“It’s football, it’s what we all know it to be, and it’s lacking something. We win a game of football and we’re all walking off pleased, but it doesn’t have the same edge as jumping around, and punching the air with the South Stand like you would have done in previous years gone by.”

The O’s boss knows they have to respect both their upcoming opponents but also remain confident in their own abilities.

You may also want to watch:

“We respect what’s coming here on the weekend, we know it’s a group of very good players, but I believe I’ve got a very good group of players here,” Embleton said.

They are expected to be without striker Ruel Sotiriou against Bolton after coming off at half-time in the 2-0 win at Stevenage and not featuring in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Exeter City.

“I wouldn’t call it a concussion because I’m not a medical expert but something along those lines, when he came off he was here, there and everywhere,” added Embleton.

“From a medical perspective we’re treating it along those lines, so now Ruel has to come through those tests. Not sure if he’ll be ready for the weekend which is an extreme disappointment because we want that competition for places and we want Ruel out there trying to score goals and help us win football matches.

“At the same time his well-being is paramount.”

O’s made it three unbeaten in League Two despite being pegged back by Exeter in a 1-1 draw.

Attacker Conor Wilkinson opened the scoring after just four minutes but his effort was cancelled out by Jake Taylor early in the second half to leave both sides with a share of the spoils.

