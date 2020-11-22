Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Embleton Happe with young defender’s winner over Bradford

PUBLISHED: 09:30 25 November 2020

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton heaps praise on young defender Dan Happe as he netted the winner in their 1-0 victory over Bradford City.

Ousseynou Cisse of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020Ousseynou Cisse of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

A 64th minute goal from 22-year-old Happe as he nodded home a fantastic free-kick from substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew bagged the O’s the three points at the Breyer Group Stadium.

That win moves the O’s up to eighth in the League Two table as they made it back-to-back wins at home.

“I distinctly remember Dan Happe scoring a very similar header, but I think the cross might have come from the other side at Sutton away the year we won the league,” Embleton said.

“Dan has become a massive fixture in the team, we have high expectations for him every week, and we feel he has more to offer in terms of the goals he’s scores.

“He defends our box really well, he’s become a lot more aggressive in terms of his heading and clearances, and we know how good he is on the ball.

“He needs to be more of a threat in the box, he wins a lot of headers, but he could score more so absolutely delighted that we scored a winner and delighted for Dan as it’s something we’re really looking to implement into his game.”

The boss also gave credit to substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew who had a real impact on the game setting up the goal from a free-kick after replacing the injured Conor Wilkinson at half-time.

You may also want to watch:

“Two good set-pieces, Jordan has been frustrated lately as he should be because he hasn’t had the minutes on the pitch that he would have liked, but we know that he has that star quality from those wide areas.

“Not just from dead balls, but also when he gets room to chop, and create himself a yard. Delighted for him that he was the one that provided that assist for that goal.”

Embleton also revealed the extent of Wilkinson’s injury, by saying: “It looked like it as we were wandering down the tunnel, Conor was limping quite heavily, I saw him get a whack early on and people would have seen he went down on one of our set-pieces in the box.

“He looked like he was in some discomfort, got himself through to half-time, and then couldn’t carry on.

“I’m hoping it settles down, he said the guy stamped on his foot, I don’t know but let’s hope the damage is not too bad.”

The former Swindon Town assistant manager also believe Ouss Cisse has been a real influence in the O’s recent fortunes.

“I remember analysing the Walsall away game, we got beat, and we never got the game on our terms which suits Cisse.

“They tried to stop Cisse, but his impact on the game, and how he can move the opposition is always very important.

“I think not taking anything away from him, actually giving him a lot of credit, we have to allow Cisse to look like a good player.

“If it’s scrappy and we’re putting it over his head then that’s not him.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient boss Embleton Happe with young defender’s winner over Bradford

09:30 Jacob Ranson
Dan Happe of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton heaps praise on young defender Dan Happe as he netted the winner in their 1-0 victory over Bradford City.

Leyton Orient move up to eighth with victory over Bradford City

Yesterday, 20:57 Jacob Ranson at the Breyer Group Stadium
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Bradford City 0

Leyton Orient boss Embleton hoping for consistency when they face Bradford City

Yesterday, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is hoping to be able to stick with a similar line-up for the Bradford City clash on the back of a 3-0 win over Harrogate Town.

West Ham are showing their worth as they continue good run with Sheffield victory

Yesterday, 10:00
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (left) and Sheffield United's George Baldock battle for the ball

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye is now starting to believe that the Hammers can enjoy a successful season in the Premier League.

Limited number of fans allowed back at sports venues next month - Boris Johnson

Mon, 16:31 PA Sport
General view of the ground during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Spectators are set to return to sports venues next month as coronavirus restrictions are eased in areas with lower infection rates.

London Lions claim BBL Cup quarter-final spot

Mon, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
London Lions in action against Leicester Riders (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions became the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the BBL Cup beating the Leicester Riders in fine fashion, 98-89 at the Copper Box.

London Lions avenged Newcastle Eagles for overtime defeat

Mon, 08:26 Jacob Ranson
London Lions Justin Robinson in action against Newcastle Eagles (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions avenged a close overtime defeat in London a few weeks ago with a crushing defeat of the Newcastle Eagles 79-99.

Hammers boss Moyes ‘not getting carried away’

Sunday, November 22, 2020 PA Sport
West Ham United manager David Moyes (second right) greets Declan Rice after the Premier League match at Bramall Lane

West Ham boss David Moyes was keeping his feet on the ground after his side’s 1-0 win at Premier League strugglers Sheffield United.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Why now’s the time to get fit and stay fit to improve your physical wellbeing

Sophie Stainthorpe
GET FIT, STAY FIT: Everyone needs to be active every day to improve their health Picture: contributed

Let’s get physical! One of the dangers of lockdown is to be lulled into laziness, watching too many box sets, and eating and drinking too much, but there is no excuse to not start exercising to get fit and stay healthy.

UK Government offering extra support to staff and firms during winter months

Sophie Stainthorpe
Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Picture: contributed

UK Government Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced extra measures to support workers and businesses throughout winter, including a furlough scheme extension paying 80 per cent of staff wages.

Time’s running out – is your business ready for a new start with Europe?

Sophie Stainthorpe
PORT OF DOVER: New border controls will be introduced in stages up until July 1, 2021 Picture: contributed

The way the UK does business with Europe changes from January 1, heralding a new start. All companies that trade with the EU need to act now to make sure they are set to go.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient boss Embleton Happe with young defender’s winner over Bradford

Dan Happe of Leyton Orient and Aaron Martin of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Woman suffers head injury in ‘serious incident’ in Bow

Police were called to Usher Road in Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Leyton Orient move up to eighth with victory over Bradford City

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Health centre extension opens in Bow — but baby clinic won’t start till after Covid crisis is over

New medical facilities at Wellington Way health centre which first opened almost 90 years ago. Picture: THCCG

Leyton Orient boss Embleton hoping for consistency when they face Bradford City

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020