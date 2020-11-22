Leyton Orient boss Embleton Happe with young defender’s winner over Bradford

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton heaps praise on young defender Dan Happe as he netted the winner in their 1-0 victory over Bradford City.

A 64th minute goal from 22-year-old Happe as he nodded home a fantastic free-kick from substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew bagged the O’s the three points at the Breyer Group Stadium.

That win moves the O’s up to eighth in the League Two table as they made it back-to-back wins at home.

“I distinctly remember Dan Happe scoring a very similar header, but I think the cross might have come from the other side at Sutton away the year we won the league,” Embleton said.

“Dan has become a massive fixture in the team, we have high expectations for him every week, and we feel he has more to offer in terms of the goals he’s scores.

“He defends our box really well, he’s become a lot more aggressive in terms of his heading and clearances, and we know how good he is on the ball.

“He needs to be more of a threat in the box, he wins a lot of headers, but he could score more so absolutely delighted that we scored a winner and delighted for Dan as it’s something we’re really looking to implement into his game.”

The boss also gave credit to substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew who had a real impact on the game setting up the goal from a free-kick after replacing the injured Conor Wilkinson at half-time.

“Two good set-pieces, Jordan has been frustrated lately as he should be because he hasn’t had the minutes on the pitch that he would have liked, but we know that he has that star quality from those wide areas.

“Not just from dead balls, but also when he gets room to chop, and create himself a yard. Delighted for him that he was the one that provided that assist for that goal.”

Embleton also revealed the extent of Wilkinson’s injury, by saying: “It looked like it as we were wandering down the tunnel, Conor was limping quite heavily, I saw him get a whack early on and people would have seen he went down on one of our set-pieces in the box.

“He looked like he was in some discomfort, got himself through to half-time, and then couldn’t carry on.

“I’m hoping it settles down, he said the guy stamped on his foot, I don’t know but let’s hope the damage is not too bad.”

The former Swindon Town assistant manager also believe Ouss Cisse has been a real influence in the O’s recent fortunes.

“I remember analysing the Walsall away game, we got beat, and we never got the game on our terms which suits Cisse.

“They tried to stop Cisse, but his impact on the game, and how he can move the opposition is always very important.

“I think not taking anything away from him, actually giving him a lot of credit, we have to allow Cisse to look like a good player.

“If it’s scrappy and we’re putting it over his head then that’s not him.”