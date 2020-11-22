Leyton Orient boss Embleton hoping for consistency when they face Bradford City

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is hoping to be able to stick with a similar line-up for the Bradford City clash on the back of a 3-0 win over Harrogate Town.

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

The O’s welcome the Bantams to the Breyer Group Stadium this evening (7pm kick-off) as they look to build on their last performance as they now sit just two points off the play-off places in League Two.

The boss however knows with the quick turnaround that they always have to be careful when it comes to selection.

“It’s become more realistic, albeit there has been rotations throughout the season, you referred to that four game period that wasn’t quite as good and there was a lot of rotation within that but I think it’s important to remember that there were cup games and the backlog of fixtures,” he admitted.

“It’s not a habit we want to get caught up in or focus on too regularly, but we have to respect the amount of games, and the short turnaround that there is.

“It’s important for us to have consistency, but we need to be careful that we aren’t losing people for a length of time.”

The former assistant and academy manager Embleton knows they must respect Bradford but wants his squad to focus on how they can impact the match themselves instead.

“They’re a very good team going forward, they’ve got some very talented individuals, and very good players for the level so we expect them to be a real threat going forward but we understand where we can hurt them on the flipside of that.

Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient and Jack Muldoon of Harrogate Town during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

“As always respect what the opposition is about, but our preparation has been about Leyton Orient, and how we can impact the game in the best way that we possibly can.”

Strikers Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou are expected to remain side-lined along with midfielder Craig Clay and defender Myles Judd.