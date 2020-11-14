Leyton Orient boss Embleton says poor defending proved costly at Colchester

Louis Dennis, Leyton Orient under pressure from Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists sloppy defending proved costly once again as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Colchester United.

Josh Coulson, Leyton Orient doesn’t quite get enough of the ball as the visitors attack during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020 Josh Coulson, Leyton Orient doesn’t quite get enough of the ball as the visitors attack during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

A Jevani Brown brace handed Leyton Orient a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions despite a late fightback with a Sam Ling goal.

Embleton made eight changes for the match and switched to operating wing-backs in James Brophy and Jordan Thomas at the Job Serve Community Stadium.

“We felt like we came upon something that could suit us, and I think at times today (Saturday) there were moments when we looked a real threat, we looked as though we could hurt the opposition and get control on the game,” Embleton said.

“The ultimate moments come down to what happens in our box and there has been too many moments this year where we’ve given away goals.

Sam Ling, Leyton Orient cross is blocked by Tommy Smith, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020 Sam Ling, Leyton Orient cross is blocked by Tommy Smith, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

“The second one was scruffy and we don’t seem to clear our lines, but the first one came from our own corner, we all run back and people are trying. We’ve got seven players back but the guy runs through one-one-one to score past the goalie so that’s poor defending.”

The boss also believes they didn’t pose enough threat going forward to win the fixture and they must improve all round.

“We didn’t test the goalie enough, we had shots from distance and blocked shots, but not enough and I felt that we got to a point in the game where the second goal went in and we almost relaxed like the pressure was off and started to look a threat again.

Connor Wilkinson, Leyton Orient looks to get beyond Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020 Connor Wilkinson, Leyton Orient looks to get beyond Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

“There needs to be a better focus in terms of our defensive areas and what we do to impose ourselves at the top end.”

The club’s top goalscorer Danny Johnson was dropped to the bench for the match and replaced by Louis Dennis which proved controversial among the fans.

“Had a chat with Dan before the game and I’m conscious about the amount of football he has played and the last thing we want is to lose him for an extended period.

“The other side of it was Louis Dennis performed well on Tuesday night, he got a goal, looked a threat and had some good chances.

“I was pleased with him and I think there has to be that opportunity to get into the team.

“Also like I said at the start of the season it’s impossible to play every game.”