Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘disappointed’ not to build on early goal in Exeter draw

PUBLISHED: 10:00 28 October 2020

Leyton Orient Manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Leyton Orient Manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was ‘disappointed’ that his side failed to push on after early lead as they drew 1-1 with Exeter City.

Jordan Maguire-Drew Of Leyton Orient F.C. scores the first Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020Jordan Maguire-Drew Of Leyton Orient F.C. scores the first Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Attacker Conor Wilkinson opened the scoring after just four minutes but his effort was cancelled out by Jake Taylor early in the second-half to leave both sides with a share of the spoils at the Breyer Group Stadium.

The boss knows it was a good point as it made his side unbeaten in three games and Exeter have had a strong start to the new season but feels they could have done more to get maximum points.

“Yes and no, always disappointed not to pick up three points, that’s the first answer and it was probably a good game if you’re watching it from a more removed position than I was,” Embleton said.

“I’m just a bit disappointed that we didn’t really go ruthless in terms of the start to our game, going a goal up, and I thought we were comfortable but needed to show more of an edge to go on and put a team to the sword.

Danny Johnson Of Leyton Orient F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020Danny Johnson Of Leyton Orient F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

You may also want to watch:

“The way the game evolves in the second-half it can go either way.”

He added: “In the first-half we probably had more of those moments, Jordan (Maguire-Drew) created 1v1 situations in the second-half, but we had a few of those in the first-half where we looked to hurt the opposition in a manner that I would expect us to.

“Second-half we never quite got a grip on the game to build attacks or have any real sustained moments.”

“Another good goal, pleased for Conor as he keeps getting on the score sheet, which is a big thing that he and I had spoken about over the summer and he needs to keep adding to his tally.”

The former Swindon Town assistant manager was also not happy about the way the O’s conceded just two minutes into the second-half.

“I’m disappointed because of the message that we spoke about at half-time, let’s go out it’s a team that haven’t had a great first-half against us, so we have a real opportunity to build but we know they’re going to come out organised.

“We need to be ready, switched on, focused, ready and ruthless to start the second-half so whether it was a good finish, a good move or a bad move, it’s disappointing.”

Leyton Orient boss Embleton 'disappointed' not to build on early goal in Exeter draw

