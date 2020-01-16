Search

O's boss Embleton reveals athleticism is a key factor for him in players

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 January 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has revealed athleticism is a key factor for him in players when quizzed on what he looks for in a new signing.

The O's are chasing a number of targets during the January transfer window as they look to freshen up their squad while that could also see a few more head for the exit door.

The 38-year-old insists that is one thing he has learnt since Orient were promoted back to the Football League how much the pace of the level has changed in recent years.

"Lionel Messi would be a good one," Embleton joked.

"For me I think what I've learnt about this level of football this season is that athleticism has become a massive part of the game.

"That's at any level now, if you look at the top, everyone is in shape and there is not a muscle in the wrong position.

"What that has done to the tactical and technical side of the game is that it has evolved it.

"There are not many people that you look at in the opposition and you think he looks a bit slow or he looks a bit stiff or not very mobile.

"If they are it's normally players that have played at the top so there positional sense is unbelievable."

He added: "Athleticism is key now, they don't necessarily need to be able to run like James Brophy and jump like Conor Wilkinson, but I think they need good physical attributes to get around the pitch.

"I think that's a big thing for me."

"League Two is better, people are better at football in the simplest terms possible, last year you'd look at a full-back and they'd put the ball out of play three out of five times in a game.

"Now the standards are higher, people don't make as many unforced errors, and they're much more comfortable of the pitch."

Embleton has already extended the loan deal of George Marsh and pin-pointed him as an ideal example of an athlete he likes.

"Athleticism is key like I said, but the technical ability of players now is really important.

"I think if you look at that probably George Marsh paints a good picture of that, is George a Tottenham athlete maybe or maybe not, we'll see as he grows and gets older but at this level he's a very good athlete.

"He gets around that pitch really well, he's a tough little sod, he can tackle, he can jump, and he can head it especially for a lad of his physical stature or size.

"That's massive but he's also comfortable on the ball, he can receive it, he can play passes so that is probably a good example of the type of players or player."

O's boss Embleton reveals athleticism is a key factor for him in players

