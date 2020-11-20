Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘envious’ Harrogate can build on promotion success

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 November 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has admitted he is envious of opponents Harrogate Town for being able to build on promotion momentum like the O’s.

Lee Angol of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020Lee Angol of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Town were promoted from the National League play-offs last term and have continued to build off that under Simon Weaver whereas Orient were denied that chance after winning the promotion the season prior.

Manager Justin Edinburgh passed away in June and it meant the club went through a tragic period instead heading back into League Two.

The two sides will now pit their wits against each other at the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday as both look to improve on their mid-table positions.

“We want to go and win the game. I’m envious of Harrogate if I’m brutally honest. They’ve come into League Two with momentum from promotion. We lost that for obvious reasons,” Embleton told Jacob Ranson.

“I’m expecting them to be very competitive. They must have a great feel. They’re building on success. They’ve changed from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 recently. They’ll be aggressive. They’ll get the ball in the box. We have to stand up and deal with it.”

You may also want to watch:

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver to miss Harrogate Town’s trip to Leyton Orient after positive Covid-19 test – meaning Paul Thirlwell will once again take charge of Harrogate Town this weekend, with boss Weaver still self-isolating at home.

“He’s a guy that has been there for a long time – he’s built something fantastic at that club. It must be extremely frustrating for him operating from a distance. First of all, we have to wish him well and hope it isn’t affecting him or his family too much.”

Orient are pleased to have had no mid-week as it has allowed them to put in some extra work on the training ground rather than always focusing on recovering for the next match.

“We have been able to sit and do what we consider the main part of our job. It’s also important that we’ve been able to rest. Training isn’t the same intensity as a game. We haven’t had to travel, and we haven’t had a Tuesday game for the first time in a long time.”

Strikers Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou remains doubts for the clash as does full-back Myles Judd and midfielder Craig Clay.

“It’s good that they’re not missing any more football. It’s an extra week of preparation and working with the group.

“Juddy (Myles Judd) trained again yesterday but that doesn’t mean he is anywhere near ready. I expect Lee and Ruel to be training with us next week.”

“Craig Clay is improving every day, and is another one we’ll be keeping and an eye on, and seeing if he’s eligible for the weekend.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘envious’ Harrogate can build on promotion success

17 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has admitted he is envious of opponents Harrogate Town for being able to build on promotion momentum like the O’s.

West Ham Women confirm exit of boss Beard

Yesterday, 11:10 Josh Bunting
West Ham manager Matt Beard during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020

West Ham United Women have confirmed that manager Matt Beard has left the club by mutual consent, with immediate effect.

Orient have to start improving defensively says boss Embleton

Yesterday, 08:00 Jacob Ranson
Hector Kyprianou, Leyton Orient out jumps Tommy Smith, Colchester United with the aid of a push during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has insisted they will be using their first week in several without a midweek game to work on defending ahead of their clash with Harrogate Town.

Charlton Women 0 West Ham Women 4

Yesterday, 07:25
Emily van Egmond (R) and Alisha Lehmann of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020

West Ham made it three straight wins in the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup with a convincing 4-0 victory at Charlton Athletic.

EFL clubs allowed to use five substitutes for remainder of 2020/21 season

Wed, 12:34
Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient route blocked off by Noah Chilvers, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

The English Football League has confirmed five substitutes will be allowed across all divisions from the next round of fixtures.

London Lions bounce back against Sheffield Sharks

Mon, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
London Lions in action against Sheffield Sharks (Pic: Graham Hodges)

London Lions bounced back from two defeats in their group by gaining revenge over Sheffield Sharks, winning 88-73 at the Copper Box Arena.

West Ham boss Beard ‘sorry’ to see his side go unrewarded against Brighton

Mon, 11:00 Jacob Ranson
Brighton and Hove Albion's Libby Bance (left) and West Ham United's Laura Vetterlein battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, Dagenham.

Matt Beard was sorry to see his West Ham United side go without the reward their general play deserved in a narrow 1-0 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton says poor defending proved costly at Colchester

Mon, 09:30 Jacob Ranson
Louis Dennis, Leyton Orient under pressure from Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton insists sloppy defending proved costly once again as they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Colchester United.

PROMOTED CONTENT

UK Government offering extra support to staff and firms during winter months

Sophie Stainthorpe
Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to impose a pay freeze on 5m public sector workers Picture: contributed

UK Government Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced extra measures to support workers and businesses throughout winter, including a furlough scheme extension paying 80 per cent of staff wages.

Time’s running out – is your business ready for a new start with Europe?

Sophie Stainthorpe
PORT OF DOVER: New border controls will be introduced in stages up until July 1, 2021 Picture: contributed

The way the UK does business with Europe changes from January 1, heralding a new start. All companies that trade with the EU need to act now to make sure they are set to go.

You can make a real difference by training as a school teacher

Sophie Stainthorpe
POSITIVE INFULENCE: Teachers find it highly rewarding to see pupils suceed Picture: contributed

Since the onset of COVID-19, many people are re-evaluating what they now want from work. For those whose plans have been thrown off course, those looking to change career and those relishing a new start, teaching offers opportunities aplenty and the chance to make a real difference.

Most read sport

Leyton Orient boss Embleton says poor defending proved costly at Colchester

Louis Dennis, Leyton Orient under pressure from Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

When do Orient’s loan players return to their parent clubs

Leyton Orient's James Brophy gets past Macclesfield Town's George Pilkington (pic: Simon O'Connor).

O’s loan in former Barking youngster Reynolds from Newport

Lamar Reynolds (right) in action for local non-league club Barking during the 2015/16 campaign (pic: Terry Gilbert).

Leyton Orient striker Harrold on the ‘shock’ of boss Justin Edinburgh’s passing

Matt Harrold sweeps home Leyton Orient's second goal against Walsall (pic Simon O'Connor)

London Lions bounce back against Sheffield Sharks

London Lions in action against Sheffield Sharks (Pic: Graham Hodges)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘Covid walk-in test centre on our doorstep risks infecting more people’ Tower Hamlets petitioners fear

Stallholder Mohammed Anayet angry at Covid test centre so close to Watney market affecting trade...

Evicted artist sleeping on the streets after her Isle of Dogs home is declared unfit to live in

Kay Cargill's first-floor home... riddled with damp. Picture: Google

36 years for gang who fractured man’s skull in Bow racist attack

From top left: Kara, Patel, a teenager, Jada, Mansha and Mohammed were all sentenced

Jailed: Poplar student caught with homemade double-barrelled handgun

The homemade handgun Kenneth Okafor was caught carrying at All Saints DLR station. Picture: British Transport Police

Man from Bow convicted of murder in row over two bottles of rum

James Rochester, of Bow, was found guilty of murdering Lennox Alcendor. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘envious’ Harrogate can build on promotion success

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

New Food Store in Limehouse sorts your household bills into the bargain

Mayor John Biggs cuts the ribbon to open the new Food Store project at Thomas Road in Limehouse. Picture: Poplar Harca

West Ham Women confirm exit of boss Beard

West Ham manager Matt Beard during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020

Orient have to start improving defensively says boss Embleton

Hector Kyprianou, Leyton Orient out jumps Tommy Smith, Colchester United with the aid of a push during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Charlton Women 0 West Ham Women 4

Emily van Egmond (R) and Alisha Lehmann of West Ham during West Ham United Women vs Brighton & Hove Albion Women, Barclays FA Women's Super League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 15th November 2020