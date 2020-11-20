Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘envious’ Harrogate can build on promotion success

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has admitted he is envious of opponents Harrogate Town for being able to build on promotion momentum like the O’s.

Town were promoted from the National League play-offs last term and have continued to build off that under Simon Weaver whereas Orient were denied that chance after winning the promotion the season prior.

Manager Justin Edinburgh passed away in June and it meant the club went through a tragic period instead heading back into League Two.

The two sides will now pit their wits against each other at the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday as both look to improve on their mid-table positions.

“We want to go and win the game. I’m envious of Harrogate if I’m brutally honest. They’ve come into League Two with momentum from promotion. We lost that for obvious reasons,” Embleton told Jacob Ranson.

“I’m expecting them to be very competitive. They must have a great feel. They’re building on success. They’ve changed from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 recently. They’ll be aggressive. They’ll get the ball in the box. We have to stand up and deal with it.”

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver to miss Harrogate Town’s trip to Leyton Orient after positive Covid-19 test – meaning Paul Thirlwell will once again take charge of Harrogate Town this weekend, with boss Weaver still self-isolating at home.

“He’s a guy that has been there for a long time – he’s built something fantastic at that club. It must be extremely frustrating for him operating from a distance. First of all, we have to wish him well and hope it isn’t affecting him or his family too much.”

Orient are pleased to have had no mid-week as it has allowed them to put in some extra work on the training ground rather than always focusing on recovering for the next match.

“We have been able to sit and do what we consider the main part of our job. It’s also important that we’ve been able to rest. Training isn’t the same intensity as a game. We haven’t had to travel, and we haven’t had a Tuesday game for the first time in a long time.”

Strikers Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou remains doubts for the clash as does full-back Myles Judd and midfielder Craig Clay.

“It’s good that they’re not missing any more football. It’s an extra week of preparation and working with the group.

“Juddy (Myles Judd) trained again yesterday but that doesn’t mean he is anywhere near ready. I expect Lee and Ruel to be training with us next week.”

“Craig Clay is improving every day, and is another one we’ll be keeping and an eye on, and seeing if he’s eligible for the weekend.”