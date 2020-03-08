Search

Advanced search

Embleton wonders how different O's season could have been with McAnuff

PUBLISHED: 10:00 10 March 2020

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton wondered how different the season could have been with captain Jobi McAnuff fit and available, following his long-awaited return on Saturday.

The 38-year-old came off the bench in the 67th minute to replace James Dayton in their 2-1 win over Cambridge United for his first appearance of the season.

And the boss did admit he offers something nobody else can, although he didn't want to take anything away from the rest of his squad.

'I think you always do, I don't want to take anything away from everybody else, but no one else in the squad has got what Jobi has got,' Embleton said.

'No one else is 38 years old and played at the level he has, and he has those qualities where even if he is slightly off the pace, or tiring he has got the ability because he is such a good player.

You may also want to watch:

'He is still in such a good condition, he can think clearly and manage people around him, and I think that's a massive part of any team, having those leaders that can drive you over moments and 'Jobs' contributed to doing that today.'

McAnuff almost found the back of the net as he volleyed an effort on goal with his weaker foot, but more importantly Embleton was keen to reiterate how important he is for the club.

'Hell of a strike with, if there is such a thing as his weaker foot,' he said.

'I can't express how much of a support and how great he has been for me this season, but ultimately we want to see him out there. He was and I think it's easy to forget what a major influence he was for us last year.

'We kept rolling him out at the back end of last season, in the best way we could, knowing he was injured but he kept going through it and he was a massive part of what we achieved.

'To see him out there today (Saturday), when it was getting tough and difficult, to be able to bring him off the bench from a selfish perspective was fantastic.

'I'd rather him be out there than sat next to me in the nicest possible way and it's now just about trying to build that up so he's stronger and we can see him out there more often.'

Latest East London Sports News

Embleton wonders how different O's season could have been with McAnuff

37 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton wondered how different the season could have been with captain Jobi McAnuff fit and available, following his long-awaited return on Saturday.

Squash: ElShorbagy survives at St James's Place Canary Wharf Classic

07:39
Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Egypt's world number one Mohamed ElShorbagy narrowly secured his berth in the quarter-finals of the St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic after overcoming a tricky test against France's Mathieu Castagnet at the East Wintergarden in London.

Unlucky West Ham count the cost of missed chances at Arsenal

Yesterday, 12:45 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

VAR decision sentences the Hammers to cruel defeat at the Emirates

Selby produces big shock at St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic

Yesterday, 12:36
Daryl Selby celebrates (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

England's Daryl Selby provided the biggest shock on the opening day of the 2020 St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic.

O's boss Embleton pleased with his side's control in Cambridge victory

Yesterday, 10:12 Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was pleased to see his side control majority of the game in their 2-1 win over Cambridge United despite a nervy finish.

McGrath hails Lawrence as Essex head off on pre-season camp

Yesterday, 07:00 Martin Smith
Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Anthony McGrath is looking forward to hooking up with winter sensation Dan Lawrence later today when Essex arrive in Abu Dhabi at the start of their pre-season training camp.

MCC to host history of women's cricket event

Sunday, March 8, 2020
A selection of items which will be on display as the MCC celebrates the evolution of women's cricket (pic Clare Skinner/MCC)

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is celebrating the launch of a new exhibition on women's cricket by holding a symposium at Lord's next month.

McAnuff says it was 'special moment' to return to action in O's win over Cambridge

Sunday, March 8, 2020 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player/coach Jobi McAnuff says it was a 'special moment' to return to action after more than nine months on the sidelines in their 2-1 victory over Cambridge United.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year's event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

Selby produces big shock at St. James's Place Canary Wharf Classic

Daryl Selby celebrates (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Squash: ElShorbagy survives at St James's Place Canary Wharf Classic

Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

O's boss Embleton pleased with his side's control in Cambridge victory

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

McAnuff says it was 'special moment' to return to action in O's win over Cambridge

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Embleton wonders how different O's season could have been with McAnuff

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Tower Hamlets

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Jailed: Man who fractured his wife’s skull in ‘traumatising’ hammer attack launched while she slept in their Isle of Dogs home

Vladislav Ravinskiy has been jailed for 10 years. Picture: MPS

Seven day refuse collector strike to go ahead after talks fail

Refuse collectors are set to go on strike. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Poplar teacher fined £20k for selling fake football kits and Calvin Klein undies at Dagenham market

Bobbi Ehsan of Loxham Road, Chingford was caught selling fake football kits and underwear by council enforcement officers on a routine visit to Dagenham Sunday Market in June 2018. Picture: LBBD

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Embleton wonders how different O’s season could have been with McAnuff

Jobi McAnuff celebrates at the final whistle (pic Simon O'Connor)

Squash: ElShorbagy survives at St James’s Place Canary Wharf Classic

Mohamed ElShorbagy in action (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)

Poplar teacher fined £20k for selling fake football kits and Calvin Klein undies at Dagenham market

Bobbi Ehsan of Loxham Road, Chingford was caught selling fake football kits and underwear by council enforcement officers on a routine visit to Dagenham Sunday Market in June 2018. Picture: LBBD

Unlucky West Ham count the cost of missed chances at Arsenal

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (centre) celebrates with team-mates after his side's first goal of the game is re-allowed through VAR during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Selby produces big shock at St. James’s Place Canary Wharf Classic

Daryl Selby celebrates (pic Steve Line/squashpics.com)
Drive 24