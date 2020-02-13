O's boss Embleton praises the attitude of youngster Maguire-Drew

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has revealed that he loves the attitude of young creative midfielder Jordan Maguire-Drew.

The 22-year-old was dropped to the bench for their 2-1 victory over Mansfield Town as the boss made four changes to the starting line-up.

And the former Brighton & Hove Albion youth star came off the bench in the 69th minute and five minutes later his cross was turned in by Stags defender Mal Benning for the winner with pressure from striker Lee Angol.

"I love Jordan's attitude, we had a chat about him not starting, and his answer to me was don't worry I'll be ready, his answer has always been that, whether he's disappointed or not in terms of being in or out the team.

"He came on today (Tuesday) and did a job for the team and played his part in the team."

He added: "I haven't actually seen it yet, it looked like an own goal at the time, but I will be delighted if it was a Lee Angol goal because he worked his socks off today.

"For me there has been a lot of times this year where he has really worked hard for the team and we ask him to take on that responsibility and maybe don't give him the amount of chances we would hope to give our strikers."

The boss also admitted it felt like a good time to get new signing Danny Johnson into the starting line-up with the injury to in-form Ruel Sotiriou.

"Dan has come into the group during a period where it feels like we've played about 100 games in two weeks, so it's been hard to try show Danny exactly what we like and want from our strikers, to try up close what his real strengths are.

"Where I say real strengths, we know he's a goalscorer, and we know he likes to work hard and hold the ball up but fitting him into sessions and the group in terms of the tactical side of the game isn't easy when you're playing what feels like every other day.

"He's come into the group, I really like the way he goes about his business, he's very professional and I felt he deserved the opportunity."