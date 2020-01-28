O's boss says the game was quite fitting for Edinburgh stand to be named

Leyton Orient's West Stand has been renamed the Justin Edinburgh stand (Pic: Simon O'Connor) Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton felt the game was fitting for the unveiling of the west stand being remained to the Justin Edinburgh stand.

The O's nabbed a 2-1 victory over one of Edinburgh's former clubs in Newport County on Saturday thanks to goals from Marvin Ekpiteta and Ruel Sotiriou at Brisbane Road.

The former assistant to the former Tottenham Hotspur defender Edinburgh thought it was a game that he would have enjoyed.

"I thought it was a very Justin Edinburgh type game, it was very exciting, it was up and at you with both teams trying to go on to win the game of football which I thought was quite fitting.

"It was a great gesture and all the clubs that we've been to that have celebrated his life, but to name a stand after him is a perfect tribute to a wonderful man, what it did do is rake up emotions and those feelings today (Saturday).

"It's been a tough day for many us, but what we have done is come out with a win to make it a bit better."

The boss then added he hopes the former head coach is proud of the work he is now trying to do at the club.

"I hope so, for the selfishness of being head coach these days, I strive to do what I can, but if he looks down on me with a proud eye that will always be real meaningful."