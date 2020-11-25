Leyton Orient boss Embleton explains reasoning for early kick-off at Port Vale

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has explained the reasons behind the Port Vale match being swapped to an earlier kick-off.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Connor Wilkinson, Leyton Orient looks to spread play during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020 Connor Wilkinson, Leyton Orient looks to spread play during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

The O’s will make the long trip to Vale Park on Saturday for a 1pm kick-off as they look to build on their back-to-back wins at home this week.

Embleton’s men currently sit eighth in League Two but were looking originally for a late kick-off to help with their travel plans but it was rejected by the hosts.

“1pm but not on the TV,” Embleton laughed. “Basically the way it worked is that we went to Port Vale last weekend and said could we do 5.30pm to allow us time to travel in a similar fashion in to what Grimsby Town asked us to do here but they said no.

“It then meant we were caught between two things, do we try to go overnight, but then we’ve got all day in a hotel where you’re allowed to sit together or eat together or even meet. We all know the rules.

Connor Wilkinson, Leyton Orient wins a free kick following the challenge from Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020 Connor Wilkinson, Leyton Orient wins a free kick following the challenge from Cohen Bramall, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

You may also want to watch:

“The whole thing was up in the air and we were trying to figure out the best option, so we then approached them, and said can we bring it forward and they’ve agreed it.

“Unusual, when you normally get that one you know it’s going to be a game on the tele, which I suppose it will be if you’re watching the stream – there is my plug for it.

“I think for us it was finding the most logistical way of approaching the game.”

Orient could be without Conor Wilkinson for the clash but insists Lee Angol, Ruel Sotiriou, Myles Judd and Craig Clay all remain doubts but could be in contention if it goes to plan in training.

“I’m really pleased that Juddy has been training and so far come through things unscarred, Lee Angol has trained, so we’ll see what his reaction is, and as is the case with Ruel Sotiriou.

“Craig Clay has been through some extensive running as well, so I would hope that he will be in the group for training.

“Fingers crossed we now see the boys in the group pushing for a place in the squad for the weekend.”