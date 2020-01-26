O's boss Embleton praises performance of Brophy at left-back

O's James Brophy runs past James Baker (Pic: Simon O'Connor) Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has heaped praise on James Brophy for the way he has adapted to playing at left-back regularly in recent weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 25-year-old has become the O's starting left-back for majority of the season with Joe Widdowson suffering from a number of injuries throughout.

The former Swindon Town man, who predominantly played as a left winger last season and to start this season, has slotted in comfortably and really kicked on in recent weeks according to the boss.

"It's really interesting as we analyse team performances and players performances, and the home game against Grimsby, I thought James was outstanding at left-back but he gave the ball away for Grimsby to score so everyone goes out the ground cursing him.

You may also want to watch:

"We sat down on the Monday morning to watch his game back and his clips, and I reassured him that his performances have been excellent, and that's what we have to hang onto.

"Obviously we want to eliminate that moment, I thought he was very good again last week, I thought he was good again on Tuesday and I feel he has built on playing in that left-back position.

"He takes responsibility defensively now and we know when we do get him on the ball he can join in and cause real problems in the final third."

The boss also revealed they may have pushed new loanee signing Ousseyou Cisse to the limit but felt his presence was a huge bonus in their 2-1 win over Newport County on Saturday.

"I probably medically pushed him a little bit too far today (Saturday) he had ice on his quad during half-time and he was stretching his hamstrings in the latter periods.

"When we felt as though we were almost there it was important that we didn't risk him anymore, but I think he gives us a calmness, a maturity on the pitch and he really gave us a platform today in terms of building to go on and get a result."