Leyton Orient boss knows they must be wary of in-form Scunthorpe United

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton knows they have to wary of Scunthorpe United and their recent form despite a slow start to the season.

The O’s will travel away to Glanford Park on Saturday to face The Iron in an earlier 1pm kick-off as they look to build on three consecutive wins in League Two.

The boss however knows league positions mean nothing with the way results are going in the league so far this campaign.

“Everyone should be aware of them, it’s a good club, they’re always competitive and they’ve always had a healthy budget in terms of what they spend on their players,” Embleton said.

“I’m sure there is still players there now that are earning good money and are good players, so we have to respect that.

“Teams always get off to different starts to the season and all of a sudden you look over your shoulder and a team is further up the table after a bad start and vice versa.

“It’s not just about their latest result, it’s about the run of form that they’re on, won three, drawn one and lost one since they had their Covid-19 outbreak.

“They’ve certainly come back from that with a new freshness and a new approach, you can give it no easy games at this level, that’s not me throwing that cliché out but my point is we look at the league this year and it throws up so many surprises, different runs of form, and some unexplainable results at times.

“You have to respect everyone in the league as they’ll catch you out if they turn up and perform on the day, so we’ll be going there with all of that and being best prepared to get a result at Scunthorpe.”

Lee Angol, Ruel Sotiriou and Craig Clay have had a good week of training under their belts and could be pushing for places in the matchday squad very soon if not for the trip to Scunthorpe.

“Lee Angol has had a good week in training as has Ruel while Craig has been back amongst the group so we keep pushing him on to see if he can push for a place in the team.

“I would expect that a lot of the headaches people ask me about will be more extensive, but if that’s the case we’ll be stronger.

“The more competitive we have for places will only make us better.”