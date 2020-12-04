Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss knows they must be wary of in-form Scunthorpe United

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 December 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton knows they have to wary of Scunthorpe United and their recent form despite a slow start to the season.

The O’s will travel away to Glanford Park on Saturday to face The Iron in an earlier 1pm kick-off as they look to build on three consecutive wins in League Two.

The boss however knows league positions mean nothing with the way results are going in the league so far this campaign.

“Everyone should be aware of them, it’s a good club, they’re always competitive and they’ve always had a healthy budget in terms of what they spend on their players,” Embleton said.

“I’m sure there is still players there now that are earning good money and are good players, so we have to respect that.

“Teams always get off to different starts to the season and all of a sudden you look over your shoulder and a team is further up the table after a bad start and vice versa.

You may also want to watch:

“It’s not just about their latest result, it’s about the run of form that they’re on, won three, drawn one and lost one since they had their Covid-19 outbreak.

“They’ve certainly come back from that with a new freshness and a new approach, you can give it no easy games at this level, that’s not me throwing that cliché out but my point is we look at the league this year and it throws up so many surprises, different runs of form, and some unexplainable results at times.

“You have to respect everyone in the league as they’ll catch you out if they turn up and perform on the day, so we’ll be going there with all of that and being best prepared to get a result at Scunthorpe.”

Lee Angol, Ruel Sotiriou and Craig Clay have had a good week of training under their belts and could be pushing for places in the matchday squad very soon if not for the trip to Scunthorpe.

“Lee Angol has had a good week in training as has Ruel while Craig has been back amongst the group so we keep pushing him on to see if he can push for a place in the team.

“I would expect that a lot of the headaches people ask me about will be more extensive, but if that’s the case we’ll be stronger.

“The more competitive we have for places will only make us better.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient boss knows they must be wary of in-form Scunthorpe United

29 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton knows they have to wary of Scunthorpe United and their recent form despite a slow start to the season.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton pleased with goal contributions throughout the squad

13:15 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has been delighted with the goal and assist contributions throughout the team of course with Danny Johnson and Conor Wilkinson leading the way.

Premier League and EFL agree rescue package

Yesterday, 12:49
General view of the ground during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

The Premier League and the EFL have agreed a rescue package to protect lower-league clubs from going under amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Leyton Orient boss insisting squad must remain focused

Yesterday, 12:00 Jacob Ranson
Danny Johnson of Leyton Orient celebrates his third goal to complete his hat-trick during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says he is now focused on building on recent fortunes after his side climbed into the League Two play-off places ahead of their Scunthorpe United clash.

Grassroots rugby is set to return

Tue, 17:01 Jacob Ranson
The latest news from the local rugby union scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

The RFU has welcomed the news that government has given the green light for 15-a-side contact rugby union to return at grassroots level, subject to adaptations.

Jarrod Bowen the star as West Ham seal victory over Aston Villa to move up to fifth

Tue, 07:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Jarrod Bowen shines for West Ham as his goal and assist guided them to a third consecutive win and moved them up to fifth in the Premier League with a narrow 2-1 victory over Aston Villa.

West Ham move up to fifth in the Premier League with Aston Villa win

Mon, 22:28 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (centre) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London.

Premier League: West Ham United 2 Aston Villa 1

Leyton Orient boss Embleton believes squad showed spirit to seal Port Vale win

Mon, 09:14 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton says his side showed real spirit and deadly finishing as they came away from Port Vale with a 3-2 victory in a match where they had to sit deep and defend.

PROMOTED CONTENT

COVID-19 vaccines hold the key to the road back towards normality

Sophie Stainthorpe
The COVID-19 vaccines work by mimicking the infection, tricking the body to believe you’ve got the infection so you then produce antibodies Picture: Adobe Stock

Hopes for a return to more normal lives for all have soared with news of the vaccine roll-out. Here, medical experts unite in their reassurance to the public that vaccines meet strict standards of safety and effectiveness.

Get set now to do business when the UK’s trading with the EU changes on January 1

Sophie Stainthorpe
NEW CHALLENGE: If you are selling goods to the EU, prepare for new customs procedures Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

From January 1, 2021 the way the UK trades with the EU will change. Businesses need to act now! This is true for retail, those trading in consumer goods, services and investment, construction and housing as well as vehicle and haulier firms.

Why now’s the time to get fit and stay fit to improve your physical wellbeing

Sophie Stainthorpe
GET FIT, STAY FIT: Everyone needs to be active every day to improve their health Picture: contributed

Let’s get physical! One of the dangers of lockdown is to be lulled into laziness, watching too many box sets, and eating and drinking too much, but there is no excuse to not start exercising to get fit and stay healthy.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient boss knows they must be wary of in-form Scunthorpe United

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient boss Embleton pleased with goal contributions throughout the squad

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Harrogate Town, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 21st November 2020

Parks in Redbridge, Newham and Tower Hamlets amongst top ten in the country

Valentines Park in Ilford has been voted on of the best in Britain, with green spaces in Newham and Tower Hamlets also making the top 10. Picture: Redbridge Council

Tower Hamlets Council to feed 17,000 children over Christmas

Families eligible for free school meals will be able to claim £25 food vouchers per child over the Christmas holiday. Picture: PA Images

New second-in-command at Tower of London as it reopens after lockdown

Incoming yeoman gaoler Rob Fuller holds the ceremonial keys after being appointed to the role at the Tower of London. Picture:: Victoria Jones/PA Wire