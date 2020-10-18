Search

O’s boss Embleton reveals he was in touch with Stevenage boss Revell during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 10:00 23 October 2020

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton has revealed he spoke with former O’s striker and now Stevenage boss Alex Revell frequently during the original Covid-19 lockdown as they now go head-to-head this weekend.

The O’s will make the short trip to the Lamex Stadium on Saturday as they look to build on their 1-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers in mid-week.

Stevenage also have plenty of other links to Orient with Russell Slade as a managerial consultant while they also have Scott Cuthbert and Romain Vincelot in their squad.

“I never knew him, but I’ve had a lot of interaction since Alex (Revell) got the job there, spoken to him quite a bit – not necessarily sharing ideas, but during lockdown, what we were doing and what are you doing,” Embleton said.

“I understand they’re very well organised and I know there is a number of other number there connected to us.”

The boss also revealed it’s tricky to prepare for matches this season due to the ongoing pandemic restricting what they’re allowed to do.

“It’s very difficult at the moment because the impact the Covid scenario had on us has impacted us a lot.

“We have to come here on two buses and split the boys up, there is no eating at the training ground, so it’s really tough to create that camaraderie and togetherness of the group.”

Embleton also faces a selection headache with majority of his squad now over illness and injuries that they were suffering recently.

“Young Jordan Thomas I have been really impressed with his patience and he suffered a real set-back with the Covid scenario.

“I’m impressed with his composure and the way he wants to do things right. It’s becoming a struggle to leave people off the bench but it’s a good position to be in.

“Louis Dennis was with us tonight (Tuesday), he was running, and he looked sharp in training despite the amount of time he’s missed,”

“We’ve got to be sensible, there is a lot of football coming, so we know Lou is going to get his time out on the pitch and get his opportunities.

“We’re delighted he’s back around the group and he’s only going to make us stronger.”

10:00 Jacob Ranson

