O’s boss Embleton knows they’re not the finished article but pleased with progress

PUBLISHED: 13:00 26 October 2020

Lawrence Vigouroux Of Leyton Orient F.C. makes a save from Inih Effiong of Stevenage F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Lawrence Vigouroux Of Leyton Orient F.C. makes a save from Inih Effiong of Stevenage F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton knows they’re not the finished article yet but is way more pleased with progress after their 2-0 victory over Stevenage.

Conor Wilkinson scores the second Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020Conor Wilkinson scores the second Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Second-half goals from substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew and Conor Wilkinson sealed the three points for the O’s at the Lamex Stadium and made it back-to-back wins in League Two.

The boss insists this is more the standards he expects from his squad.

“What a difference a week makes, we had some panicky phone calls and text messages last week, and we have to put things into perspective so by no means today (Saturday) are we the finished article,” Embleton said.

“We’re not going to get promoted on the back of two comfortable wins, but like I say for me last weeks by no means was it panic stations, our club has been through a lot and we have to recognise that.

Jordan Maguire-Drew Of Leyton Orient F.C. scores the first Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020Jordan Maguire-Drew Of Leyton Orient F.C. scores the first Goal and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

“I feel I can now see the freshness, the attitude, and the Leyton Orient team that I would like to see out on the pitch performing which we’ve done in the last two games especially in the second-half.”

The former Swindon Town assistant manager heaped praise on the attitude of attacking midfielder Maguire-Drew after being dropped for the match yet coming on to create a real impact.

“Jordan rightly so should be disappointed that he didn’t start the game, but we have to remember at the same time that Conor Wilkinson has had a very good season as well.

“My conversation with Jordan wasn’t to explain to him why he wasn’t playing, it was more to explain to him the reason why Conor was starting in his place.

“Jordan and I have a very good understanding, when we have a conversation and he knows he’s performing well, then his reaction is always when I come on then I’m going to be ready and he was in abundance and I love that about Jordan.”

The boss also praised goalkeeper Lawrence Vigoroux and believes he has been terrific all season.

“We know how important he has been to us, my thing for Lawrence was I don’t think we’d given him enough clean sheets or statistics to support the performances that he has been putting in, but we have done today (Saturday) and Tuesday night.”

