Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘pleased’ for squad as they bounce back

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was ‘pleased’ for his squad to bounce back to winning ways as they put in a much-better team performance.

A late goal from in-form Danny Johnson helped the O’s seal the three points away to Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

The 27-year-old bagged his eighth goal in all competitions but the boss was pleased with everyone involved in the match.

“I’m so pleased for the boys because we were all very low and disappointed at Walsall last week, we put in a performance there, that when we all walked off we were extremely disappointed and we got beat In a manner that we never want to,” Embleton said.

“I thought we looked how I want my team to look a bit more.”

He added: “Every single one of the boys put a shift in. Defensively we were so much better; and we controlled the ball. It’s very pleasing.”

The boss praised the impact of Conor Wilkinson as he came off the bench in the match and the reasons for taking him out of the starting line-up for the match.

“Conor and I had a chat where he told me he was disappointed to be coming out of the team, and I said to him that it works a couple of ways, he’s played a few games on the spin and I felt at the back end of the game on the weekend he looked a bit leggy.

“At the same time, Jordan Maguire-Drew came on scored a goal, and made a real impact. He needs a carrot in terms of getting back into the team that’s why you have competition for places.

“I’m pleased he’s disappointed to a degree and pleased with the way he’s came on and influenced the game in the manner he did.”

The boss also lauded the goal: “The move was fantastic, it starts from our goalkeeper, we built right through the pitch. Conor has a fantastic strike and then it bounces to Craig Clay who is really clever as he doesn’t slash at it or try smash it in himself he picks out the man of the moment and he puts it in the corner.”