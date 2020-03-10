O's boss Embleton says no handshakes due to coronavirus outbreak was 'unusual'

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton admitted it was 'unusual' being unable to shake hands due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The EFL have said pre-match handshakes between both teams and officials will not take place until further notice because of fears over the spread of coronavirus.

The teams will still line up as usual but the home team will walk past the away side without shaking hands.

'I went in to see the referee before the game and there is six officials, I shook all their hands like we always do, and then he told us that we weren't allowed to shake hands and the players weren't going to shake hands,' he chuckled.

'I walked out and didn't really know how to leave, obviously I hope anybody that is suffering with the illness is ok, and understand everyone has got to take their measures and precautions that we don't spread anything further.

'It is quite an unusual circumstance and I've had people dangling their elbow at me all day.

'I cuddled Theo (the mascot) at the end so I don't know if I'm going to pick anything up off him.'