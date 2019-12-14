Search

Leyton Orient coach Embleton disappointed to only draw with Bradford City

PUBLISHED: 12:00 16 December 2019

Orient's Lee Angol battles with Bradford rival Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient's Lee Angol battles with Bradford rival Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's v Bradford City

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton 'disappointed' to only nab a draw against promotion hopefuls Bradford City.

Orient's Jamie Turley battles with Bradford's James Vaughan (pic Simon O'Connor)Orient's Jamie Turley battles with Bradford's James Vaughan (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's played out a goalless draw with the Bantams despite creating a number of chances in the match at Brisbane Road.

They are now three games unbeaten but also 10 matches without a win as they look to start climbing up the League Two table.

"I feel like standing here a little bit disappointed is a good thing, as ridiculous as that sounds," Embleton said.

"We've worked really well this week on how we felt we could stop Bradford, which albeit that we're at home, and in the past we're used to winning here and stop teams playing against us here.

"We had to respect the level of opposition and the level of players that they've got, and I thought we executed that game plan really well, and I suppose the reason I'm disappointed is the fact that a few margins or some finesse round the goal could have led to us winning the game."

There were two penalty shouts in the match but the boss insisted although he felt one wasn't the foul on Lee Angol was a clear cut decision for the referee to make.

"I don't think the handball one was, the lads were just talking about it, it wasn't one I even appealed for but Lee Angol's is a penalty.

"I don't know what he is looking at as it's not like a melee and someone has lost his man got pulled back and there were bodies in the way - everybody is looking at Lee Angol ready to smash it into the goal and he gets pulled down and for some reason he didn't see it.

"I walked past him at the end and said you'll have a sleepless night when you watch that one as you got it wrong, he laughed at me, and I said just before I said it nice, I do mean it.

"I hope he does have a sleepless night as it was a penalty."

He did also heap praise on goalkeeper Sam Sargeant for his performance in the game.

"There have been times when they've riggled in those ones and it went through a few bodies.

"It looked like it was going to sink into the bottom corner and he done great to not only save it but hold onto it as the striker was reacting."

12:00 Jacob Ranson
