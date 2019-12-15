Search

Wright insists Edinburgh would have been proud of O's fight in Bradford City battle

PUBLISHED: 08:00 17 December 2019

Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's v Bradford City

Leyton Orient midfielder Josh Wright says Justin Edinburgh would have been proud of the fight shown in their 0-0 draw with Bradford City on Saturday.

Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)Orient's Josh Wright and Craig Clay tackle Bradford's Jake Reeves (pic Simon O'Connor)

The 30-year-old felt they played the way that summed up the former boss - who tragically passed away in June - in front of their own fans at Brisbane Road.

It was a special occasion as they also marked the former Tottenham Hotspur defender's 50th birthday with a charity gala after the match on Saturday.

"I think that performance typifies Justin and I don't say that lightly as that's what he was all about - hard work, fight, grit, determination and also showing quality," Wright said.

"Sometimes showing quality and class isn't about stringing 15 to 20 passes together, flicking it round someone, and putting it through someone's legs - it's about playing men's professional league football and that's what Justin knew and had in abundance.

"Although he played at the top, the reason he was such a good manager, was because he got the best out of individuals and a group.

"We showed team spirit and everyone was fighting together, putting balls into the right areas, and putting our bodies on the line.

"I think he'll be looking down very proud of that."

The former Bradford man himself felt the performance was hugely positive and they must be pleased with the point as they look to steady the ship.

"Absolutely at the end of the day its all about putting points on the board," he said. "Of course you want to win games, but in terms of the run we've been on it's all about steadying the ship, which I think we're certainly doing.

"On top of that, I think the biggest thing out of today was the performance, I felt we looked very solid and very organised.

"It's hard straight after the game to dissect it, but off the top of my head we had the best chances as well.

"I get the feel from some of their players that we should have won the game or could have won the game.

"It could maybe leave you a bit frustrated, but I think if you look at Bradford City from the start of the season and now, if they don't go up you'd be slightly surprised - we've just played certainly the biggest but one of the better sides in the division.

"To run them that close, and probably deserve to win, you've got to take positives out of that and be very pleased."

