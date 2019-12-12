Search

Competition for places is building as O's prepare for Bradford City

PUBLISHED: 09:00 13 December 2019

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

A healthy competition is building among the Leyton Orient squad ahead of their League Two clash with Bradford City this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The O's welcome The Bantams to Brisbane Road on Saturday as they look to build on a 1-1 draw at Oldham Athletic last weekend.

But interim head coach Ross Embleton faces some tough decisions on who to start after handing chances to the likes of Sam Sargeant, Hector Kyprianou and Jamie Turley last weekend.

"Today (Saturday) has been a tough day for me in terms of some of the decisions I've had to make; I've put myself out there and taken players out of the team that haven't been out of the team since they came to the club," said Embleton.

"I think it's important every player in the squad knows there is a possibility and an opportunity to play in the team.

"People like Marvin Ekpiteta will be disappointed he wasn't included as I thought he had a good game on Wednesday (at Bristol Rovers in the Leasing.com Trophy).

"My big thing now is that when you perform you will get the opportunity or you will be very close and I've proved that with the changes that we made Wednesday and today.

"Certainly headaches are coming and I'm hoping they continue, as it will be a fit and healthy squad."

Louis Dennis and Jobi McAnuff are expected to miss out once again, while James Alabi, Ruel Sotiriou and Craig Clay will be back in contention.

"Louis Dennis pulled up in the warm-up on Wednesday, he was suffering a problem with his knee, I don't think it's too drastic," added Embleton.

"Ruel and James Alabi travelled with us, Craig Clay has been a bit of a concern, very close and he wanted to be involved, but I didn't feel he was at the right stage.

"I didn't want to put him on the bench, he ends up having 20 minutes, and gets even more ill."

Defender Turley could be set to keep his place after impressing since returning from a long injury lay-off.

"I've been delighted with 'Turls', it was obviously a real difficult start to the season for him, and a frustrating end to the last one," said Embleton.

"It took us longer than we would have hoped to get him back, but I think we're seeing now the player that we probably didn't see a great deal last year as well, as he never really got to play in his best position on a regular basis."

Competition for places is building as O's prepare for Bradford City

7 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

A healthy competition is building among the Leyton Orient squad ahead of their League Two clash with Bradford City this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Competition for places is building as O’s prepare for Bradford City

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

