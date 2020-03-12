Search

Orient boss Embleton has revealed Bradford City can be a 'daunting place' to visit

PUBLISHED: 08:00 13 March 2020

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton said Bradford City can be a 'daunting place' to visit ahead of their clash this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

Josh Coulson fires goalwards (pic Simon O'Connor)Josh Coulson fires goalwards (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's head to the 25,000-seater Valley Parade on Saturday as they take on the Bantams who are desperately looking to chase down a League Two play-off place during the final stretch of fixtures.

Bradford have been averaging crowds of more than 14,000 at home this season and that can make it a tough place to go but Embleton insists O's must make the crowd quiet.

'It's definitely going to be tough. It's a daunting place to go,' he said.

'I'm sure a place as a player you thrive on going to and playing in front of crowds like that, and when it gets going there it is certainly a good place to play your football. We need to just try and make it quiet.'

The O's boss is likely to stick with the line-up that sealed a 2-1 win over Cambridge United at the weekend - meaning experienced defender Joe Widdowson will have to wait for his chance a bit longer.

'James Brophy has been excellent at left-back since I put him there and it's been very difficult for Joe to get back in the team,' said Embleton.

'I know it causes a lot of conversation amongst people so for me I felt it was going to shore us up a bit with Joe's temperament and his qualities as a defender, but I'm also really keen to get Joe on the pitch as he's such important member of the squad.'

Goalkeeper Sam Sargeant could miss out once again after picking up a shoulder injury in training which could see the O's recall Arthur Janata from his loan spell at Isthmian South Central side Harlow Town to take his place on the bench.

'He suffered a shoulder injury, which is very frustrating for Sarg, he's been suffering it since the Newport game if i'm brutally honest. It's something we've had to manage for a little while,' added Embleton.

'He has come out of the team and we felt it was something to repair by not having to take the bumps and bruises from playing in a game but he went down in training.

'It's not as severe as we first thought, so now it's about seeing how it repairs in the week or if there is an alternative to make sure we're covered as I don't think Matt Harrold is quite the one we need.'

Jobi McAnuff, Sam Ling and Louis Dennis are all expected to feature on the bench once again after returning from injury last weekend.

