Wilkinson inspires late Leyton Orient win over Brighton

EFL Trophy: Leyton Orient 3 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

A late goal from Conor Wilkinson sealed a 3-2 victory for Leyton Orient over Brighton & Hove Albion under-23s in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Goals from Sam Ling, Danny Johnson and Wilkinson sealed the win for O’s to set them up nicely in the cup competition and make it two wins from two since a return of competitive action.

Both side’s failed to create too much in the early stages of the fixture despite a few half chances.

It wasn’t until the 36th minute when a good chance came for the hosts as a Jordan Maguire-Drew free-kick was nodded into a dangerous area by Jamie Turley, the visitors failed to clear, and Sam Ling capitalised – heading the ball home off the underside of the crossbar to make it 1-0.

Johnson then netted his second in as many games just after the restart to double their advantage as he did excellently to control, turn and volley into the net from the edge of the area.

Brighton substitute Ben Wilson flipped the game on its head in the closing ten minutes. First smashing home from close range and secondly heading the ball past Sam Sargeant.

Lee Angol then won a penalty by racing forward from the kick-off but failed to convert as he fired his effort over the crossbar.

Wilkinson then smashed home in the 90th minute to seal the victory for Ross Embleton’s Leyton Orient.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Thomas, Turley, Widdowson, Ogie, Ling (Clay 58), Wright, Dayton (Wilkinson 64), Sotiriou, Maguire-Drew, Johnson (Angol 58)

Unused subs: Vigouroux, Happe, Coulson, Judd.