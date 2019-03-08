Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says his side are still a long way away

Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher reveals his side are still a long way from where he wants them to be after beating Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s on penalties.

The O's drew 1-1 with the Seagulls thanks to a Louis Dennis equaliser to cancel out a Danny Cashman goal at Brisbane Road.

Fletcher's side then sealed a 4-2 victory in a penalty shoot-out thanks to goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew, Craig Clay, James Alabi and James Dayton and two vital stops from young shot-stopper Sam Sargeant.

"We're still a long way from where we need to be and there are still things to improve on, but its step in the right direction," Fletcher admitted.

"The intensity in our running and winning the ball back was short of where I need it going forward.

"Ultimately we have to produce an end product if we are going to play a certain way and get into certain areas of the pitch.

"I'm pleased for Jordan, who put the cross in, I thought he did great tonight and pleased for Louis as well."

The boss knew it was going to be tough test against a very good young Brighton side in the Leasing.com Trophy.

"Working with under-21, under-23 football I know how good some of the players are at that level so you know they're all going to be technically good and handle the ball so from a defensive point of view, the lads put in a shift.

"We just needed a little bit more intensity in certain areas and definitely in our transition in the first-half, which we got in the second-half, and we had to impose ourselves which is good for us going forward."

He also pin-pointed his delight at a few good individual performances especially from Hector Kyprianou who made his debut and goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

"Pleased for the lads, I think there were some really good performances; Hector obviously gets a special mention for his debut.

"He done really well, very composed, very calm and I'm really pleased for him as he's been training really well since I've come in.

"Sam in goal as well, he done great, Ross said to me before we started Sam has got a penalty save in him, so I'm really pleased for him.

"I thought his all round performance in the game was really good as well as he's been training well and it was good to see him in a game situation."