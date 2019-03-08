Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says his side are still a long way away

PUBLISHED: 10:00 07 November 2019

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

07958 573219 simon.oconnor@virgin.net

Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher reveals his side are still a long way from where he wants them to be after beating Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s on penalties.

The O's drew 1-1 with the Seagulls thanks to a Louis Dennis equaliser to cancel out a Danny Cashman goal at Brisbane Road.

Fletcher's side then sealed a 4-2 victory in a penalty shoot-out thanks to goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew, Craig Clay, James Alabi and James Dayton and two vital stops from young shot-stopper Sam Sargeant.

"We're still a long way from where we need to be and there are still things to improve on, but its step in the right direction," Fletcher admitted.

"The intensity in our running and winning the ball back was short of where I need it going forward.

"Ultimately we have to produce an end product if we are going to play a certain way and get into certain areas of the pitch.

"I'm pleased for Jordan, who put the cross in, I thought he did great tonight and pleased for Louis as well."

You may also want to watch:

The boss knew it was going to be tough test against a very good young Brighton side in the Leasing.com Trophy.

"Working with under-21, under-23 football I know how good some of the players are at that level so you know they're all going to be technically good and handle the ball so from a defensive point of view, the lads put in a shift.

"We just needed a little bit more intensity in certain areas and definitely in our transition in the first-half, which we got in the second-half, and we had to impose ourselves which is good for us going forward."

He also pin-pointed his delight at a few good individual performances especially from Hector Kyprianou who made his debut and goalkeeper Sam Sargeant.

"Pleased for the lads, I think there were some really good performances; Hector obviously gets a special mention for his debut.

"He done really well, very composed, very calm and I'm really pleased for him as he's been training really well since I've come in.

"Sam in goal as well, he done great, Ross said to me before we started Sam has got a penalty save in him, so I'm really pleased for him.

"I thought his all round performance in the game was really good as well as he's been training well and it was good to see him in a game situation."

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says his side are still a long way away

10:00 Jacob Ranson
New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher reveals his side are still a long way from where he wants them to be after beating Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s on penalties.

O's seal win on penalties over Brighton youngsters

07:34 Jacob Ranson
New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

EFL Trophy: Leyton Orient 1 Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s 1 (4-2 on penalties)

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi 'buzzing' to stun Hashtag United

Tue, 17:09 Jacob Ranson
Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi 'buzzing' as they stunned the league by ending Hashtag United's 10 game unbeaten run.

West Ham boss under pressure after shocking home defeat

Tue, 13:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez (centre) scores his side's second goal of the gameduring the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

Late goals only paper over the cracks as West Ham slump to new low

Lee Valley Lions suffer narrow defeat in Streatham

Tue, 13:00 Laurence Thorn
James Andrew stopped 44 of 50 shots in Lee Valley's narrow defeat in Streatham (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

NIHL South Two: Streatham Hawks 6 Lee Valley Lions 4

We never imposed ourselves during defeat at Morecambe says O's left-back Widdowson

Tue, 11:00 Jacob Ranson
Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient defender Joe Widdowson says they never imposed themselves on the game as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Morecambe.

BBL Cup: Plymouth 80 London Lions 90

Mon, 19:44
Action from London Lions clash with Plymouth Raiders (pic Graham Hodges)

The cool head of Justin Robinson and free-scoring Brandon Peel led the Lions in a professional display as they dispatched the Plymouth Raiders at the Pavilions.

Essex CC double-winners have celebratory mural unveiled by local artist

Mon, 16:44 Jacob Ranson
Essex CC mural in Chelmsford (Pic: We are the playbook)

In September, Essex County Cricket Club became the first team to win both the Vitality Blast and the Specsavers County Championship in the same season, and to celebrate their historic achievement, Dave Nash, a renowned local artist, has painted a mural in Chelmsford dedicated to the remarkable double.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

World Cup: Wilkinson offers England drop-goal advice

England's Owen Farrell and Jonny Wilkinson during a training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.

O's seal win on penalties over Brighton youngsters

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi 'buzzing' to stun Hashtag United

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says his side are still a long way away

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Harmer collects cricket writers' club award

Simon Harmer of Essex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Thief snatches £2.5k worth of clothes in letterbox raid on Shoreditch fashion designer’s Soho pop up

A thief grabs designer clothes off the hanger of a pop up shop in Soho. Picture: Foday Dumbaya

End of 300 years of Raine’s Foundation’s history as mayor issues closure notice

Pupils and parents picketted Raine's Foundation School in summer campaign to stop closure. Picture: Mike Brooke

Apprentice turns to artificial intelligence to build Canary Wharf’s new South Dock footbridge

Apprentice Adil Ahmed helping design new footbridge to relieve this single crossing at Canary Wharf which gets congested in rush-hour. Picture: LBTH

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says his side are still a long way away

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s seal win on penalties over Brighton youngsters

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

How funky ping-pong in Spitalfields can help stop East End kids joining street gangs

Oddball design... funky pingpong table by artists Hattie Stewart and Rob Flowers that pops up at Spitalfields Market on November 11. Picture: Greenhouse Sports

Astronaut Neil Armstrong follows Guy Fawkes’ footsteps with firework night in Victoria Park

Guy Fawkes Night 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 Moon landing in Victoria Park! Picture: Walk the Plank

Santa to swap his old reindeer sleigh for a speedboat on the Thames at St Katharine Docks

21st century Santa to arrive on the Thames by speedboat. Has Rudolf and his red nose retired? Picture: Kirsten Holst
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists