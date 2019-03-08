Search

O's seal win on penalties over Brighton youngsters

PUBLISHED: 07:34 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:35 07 November 2019

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

EFL Trophy: Leyton Orient 1 Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s 1 (4-2 on penalties)

Leyton Orient sealed a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory over Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s following a 1-1 draw in the Leasing.Com Trophy tie.

Goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew, Craig Clay, James Alabi and James Dayton and two vital stops from young shot-stopper Sam Sargeant sealed the win at Brisbane Road for the O's.

Head coach Carl Fletcher handed chances to a number of players including defender Jamie Turley who was yet to feature for the O's yet this season due to injury.

The visitors Peter Gwargis had the first chance of the match as he drilled an effort goalbound, but Sam Sargeant comfortably held it in the sixth minute of play.

Back down the other end of the pitch Jordan Maguire-Drew lined a shot of his own up but missed the target.

In the 12th minute Brighton attacker Danny Cashman picked up the ball from a long range, cuts inside and fires an effort off the post.

Ben Wilson tapped home the rebound, but he was flagged for offside, and it was ruled out.

Archie Davies then drove a dangerous ball across the face of goal, but no one was there to meet it shortly after.

The O's looked to create a few chances but failed to do and ended on the back foot resulting in full-back Myles Judd having to shut down an attack by giving away a free-kick on the edge of the box in the 27th minute.

Taylor Richards hit the wall with his original effort but hit a second that young goalkeeper Sargeant spilled outside his post for a corner.

Nothing came off the corner but Brighton did break the deadlock in the 34th minute as Cashman fired into the top right corner after being played inside the area after they broke up the pitch.

The hosts pressed for an equaliser and went close on the stroke of half-time as Maguire-Drew curled a shot over the wall and on target.

Goalkeeper David Button was equal to it after striker James Alabi was brought down.

It was a slow start to the second-half for both sides until the 63rd minute when the O's hit back to level the score as Louis Dennis headed home a cross in from Maguire-Drew.

In the 80th minute O's substitute James Dayton almost gave the hosts the lead as he hit the outside of the post as he raced into the box from the right flank to latch onto a Maguire-Drew pass.

Three minutes later Brighton attacker Cashman cut back and let fly but his effort was deflected wide and out for a corner by defenders Marvin Ekpiteta and Dan Happe.

O's attacker Maguire-Drew rung an effort off the crossbar as he cut across the pitch following a short corner with just three minutes left in the encounter.

The hosts Dennis and Maguire-Drew were both denied on the line in stoppage time after an initial long ball from Sargeant caused the Albion backline problems before Alabi also hit the post.

Leyton Orient: Sargeant, Judd, Turley (Happe 61), Ekpiteta, Ogie, Clay, Kyprianou, Dennis, Maguire-Drew, Brophy (Dayton 61), Alabi.

Unused subs: Janata, Widdowson, Coulson, Sweeney, Wright.

Brighton & Hove Albion: Button, Baluta, Richards (Yapi 85), Cochrane, Davies, Gwargis, Roberts (Leonard 89), Cashman, Jenks, Wilson (Vukoje 70), Tsoungui.

Unused subs: subs: McGill, Samoukovic, Cocoracchio, Leahy.

