Orient attacker Maguire-Drew felt Trophy win gave players a chance to impress

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient before the friendly with Harlow Town

Leyton Orient attacker Jordan Maguire-Drew felt the Trophy victory over Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s was a great opportunity for a number of players to impress.

The O's head coach Carl Fletcher made wholesale changes to the starting line-up as they sealed a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win in the Leasing.com Trophy clash after drawing 1-1 in the match.

And 22-year-old Maguire-Drew wanted to praise young goalkeeper Sam Sargeant for his heroics two stops in the shoot-out after eagerly awaiting his chance to start.

"It was nice for the players like myself who have been not been getting the minutes we want to be able to give the manager a headache," Maguire-Drew said.

"First-half we were a slight percent off, second-half we come right at them, and I thought we were unlucky not to win it in normal time but the boys done well.

"Credit to Sam Sargeant for making those great saves, as I know he's been waiting for his chance, and he works his socks off in training doing so many extras.

"I was buzzing for him really."

The former Brighton youngster himself praised his former club and how talented the squad they've got is.

"They're very good technical players, they've invested a lot of money and time into them and you can see that, it's paid off as they're not aware to play in any area of the pitch and are very comfortable in tight areas.

"Second-half we managed it a lot better where we got up closer to them and pressed them more which the gaffer wanted us to do.

"I thought all in all over the first and second half it was probably a fair result but as I say we had good chances at the end of the game where we were relentless."

The players that came into the squad will be hoping they've all given themselves a good impression in the eyes of boss Fletcher as they seek more minutes on the pitch.

"It is a great opportunity for players on the fringe or subs coming on because it gives the manager a whole picture of what he has to pick from.

"Hopefully we can give him a headache and get into that starting line-up in the league as we're all itching to start and do well for this football club."