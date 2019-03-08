Search

Advanced search

Orient attacker Maguire-Drew felt Trophy win gave players a chance to impress

PUBLISHED: 16:00 07 November 2019

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient before the friendly with Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient before the friendly with Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient attacker Jordan Maguire-Drew felt the Trophy victory over Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s was a great opportunity for a number of players to impress.

The O's head coach Carl Fletcher made wholesale changes to the starting line-up as they sealed a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win in the Leasing.com Trophy clash after drawing 1-1 in the match.

And 22-year-old Maguire-Drew wanted to praise young goalkeeper Sam Sargeant for his heroics two stops in the shoot-out after eagerly awaiting his chance to start.

"It was nice for the players like myself who have been not been getting the minutes we want to be able to give the manager a headache," Maguire-Drew said.

"First-half we were a slight percent off, second-half we come right at them, and I thought we were unlucky not to win it in normal time but the boys done well.

"Credit to Sam Sargeant for making those great saves, as I know he's been waiting for his chance, and he works his socks off in training doing so many extras.

You may also want to watch:

"I was buzzing for him really."

The former Brighton youngster himself praised his former club and how talented the squad they've got is.

"They're very good technical players, they've invested a lot of money and time into them and you can see that, it's paid off as they're not aware to play in any area of the pitch and are very comfortable in tight areas.

"Second-half we managed it a lot better where we got up closer to them and pressed them more which the gaffer wanted us to do.

"I thought all in all over the first and second half it was probably a fair result but as I say we had good chances at the end of the game where we were relentless."

The players that came into the squad will be hoping they've all given themselves a good impression in the eyes of boss Fletcher as they seek more minutes on the pitch.

"It is a great opportunity for players on the fringe or subs coming on because it gives the manager a whole picture of what he has to pick from.

"Hopefully we can give him a headache and get into that starting line-up in the league as we're all itching to start and do well for this football club."

Latest East London Sports News

Orient attacker Maguire-Drew felt Trophy win gave players a chance to impress

19 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient before the friendly with Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Leyton Orient attacker Jordan Maguire-Drew felt the Trophy victory over Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s was a great opportunity for a number of players to impress.

London Lions bolster squad with Tew

15:00 Jacob Ranson
Alioune Tew has signed for London Lions (Pic: London Lions)

London Lions have confirmed that they have added French big man, Alioune Tew, to the roster as they look to turn their fortunes around.

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says his side are still a long way away

10:00 Jacob Ranson
New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher reveals his side are still a long way from where he wants them to be after beating Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s on penalties.

O's seal win on penalties over Brighton youngsters

07:34 Jacob Ranson
New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

EFL Trophy: Leyton Orient 1 Brighton & Hove Albion under-21s 1 (4-2 on penalties)

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi 'buzzing' to stun Hashtag United

Tue, 17:09 Jacob Ranson
Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi 'buzzing' as they stunned the league by ending Hashtag United's 10 game unbeaten run.

West Ham boss under pressure after shocking home defeat

Tue, 13:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Newcastle United's Federico Fernandez (centre) scores his side's second goal of the gameduring the Premiership match at The London Stadium, London.

Late goals only paper over the cracks as West Ham slump to new low

Lee Valley Lions suffer narrow defeat in Streatham

Tue, 13:00 Laurence Thorn
James Andrew stopped 44 of 50 shots in Lee Valley's narrow defeat in Streatham (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

NIHL South Two: Streatham Hawks 6 Lee Valley Lions 4

We never imposed ourselves during defeat at Morecambe says O's left-back Widdowson

Tue, 11:00 Jacob Ranson
Joe Widdowson of Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient defender Joe Widdowson says they never imposed themselves on the game as they fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat away to Morecambe.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

World Cup: Wilkinson offers England drop-goal advice

England's Owen Farrell and Jonny Wilkinson during a training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi 'buzzing' to stun Hashtag United

Sporting Bengal boss Imrul Gazi (pic Tim Edwards)

O's seal win on penalties over Brighton youngsters

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says his side are still a long way away

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Harmer collects cricket writers' club award

Simon Harmer of Essex. Picture: Nick Wood/TGS Photo

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Thief snatches £2.5k worth of clothes in letterbox raid on Shoreditch fashion designer’s Soho pop up

A thief grabs designer clothes off the hanger of a pop up shop in Soho. Picture: Foday Dumbaya

End of 300 years of Raine’s Foundation’s history as mayor issues closure notice

Pupils and parents picketted Raine's Foundation School in summer campaign to stop closure. Picture: Mike Brooke

Apprentice turns to artificial intelligence to build Canary Wharf’s new South Dock footbridge

Apprentice Adil Ahmed helping design new footbridge to relieve this single crossing at Canary Wharf which gets congested in rush-hour. Picture: LBTH

Police called in amid chaos as Labour selects Lutfur Rahman’s election candidate for Poplar & Limehouse

Crowds outside St Paul's Church in Bow Common trying to get into Labour Party candidate selection meeting for Poplar & Limehouse. Picture: Suzy Stride

Billboards of schoolchildren unveiled in every London borough as part of ‘epic’ Steven McQueen project

A billboard in Cable Street, Tower Hamlets. Picture: Theo Christelis

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient attacker Maguire-Drew felt Trophy win gave players a chance to impress

Jordan Maguire-Drew of Leyton Orient before the friendly with Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

London Lions bolster squad with Tew

Alioune Tew has signed for London Lions (Pic: London Lions)

Leyton Orient boss Fletcher says his side are still a long way away

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

O’s seal win on penalties over Brighton youngsters

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Fuming families won’t give green light to traffic barrier scheme at Columbia Road flower market

Angry neighbours lining the spot where the council wants a traffic barrier in Columbia Roadwhich they fear would divide the community. Picture: Nick Fiveash
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists