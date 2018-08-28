Search

Brill says Orient must pick themselves up ahead of busy fixture list

PUBLISHED: 16:00 28 December 2018

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Dean Brill says they must pick themselves up from their 2-1 defeat to Dagenham & Redbridge ahead of a busy festive period.

The O’s travel away to the Crabble Athletic Ground on Saturday to take on Dover Athletic before they return home to face Daggers in the return fixture on New Years Day.

Orient will come up against their former manager Andy Hessenthailer on Saturday as they look to bounce back to winning ways.

“We haven’t got time to feel sorry for ourselves, we’ve got another away game, we will certainly be going there to win on Saturday and stay where we are at top of the league.”

The 33-year-old shot stopper revealed he enjoys the hectic fixture list during the festive period and praised the National League for regionalising the games.

“It’s normal really, it’ what I’m used to, it’s what football is at most levels.

“We’re lucky here that it’s been regionalised, which is good from the league, but it’s still a tough period.

“But ultimately this is where you want to be and playing games then at the back end of it we’ll see where we are.”

Brill says they must try pick up as many points as possible to remain top of the league table.

“There are loads of points to play for, like I said we’ve got three games to play, so that’s nine points to play for and we’ll be looking to get them all.

