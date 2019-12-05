Search

Advanced search

Orient coach Embleton delighted with performance despite crashing out of Trophy

PUBLISHED: 12:00 05 December 2019

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton was delighted with his side's performance despite crashing out of the Leasing.com Trophy in a penalty shoot-out to Bristol Rovers.

After Josh Wright saw the first penalty saved by Jordi Van Stappershoef, the next six spot-kicks were all scored.

Then with Ruel Sotiriou having to score to keep Orient in the contest, he could only watch on as his effort was pushed to safety by Van Stappershoef following a 1-1 draw in the match.

"My message to the boys was whatever happens (in the penalty shoot-out) please remember the quality of the performance," Embleton said.

"The things we've spoken about in the last week to 10 days and how you've gone out and delivered that tonight (Wednesday).

"I'm delighted in the way we performed."

O's went for midfield combination of loanee George Marsh, Josh Wright and Hector Kyprianou and the head coach was pleased with how they performed.

You may also want to watch:

"I felt that the position we choose for young George gave him a little bit more of a licence to get around the pitch, he's got a lot of energy, he can run and cover a lot of ground.

"Sometimes playing him as that deep one in midfield, we probably restrict him a little bit, and he has to show more discipline than he does in that more advanced role.

"It allows him and Josh Wright to make those sorts of runs as well as covering the ground they're capable of doing.

"It was another excellent performance from Hector Kyprianou, he's been a player that I've known for a long time, and when I came back to the club two or three years ago I kept saying to Webby I know this kid is going to be a good player.

"I think tonight went another step towards proving the capabilities that he's got."

Young goalkeeper Sam Sargeant also caught the eye of the boss as he put in another solid effort in the Trophy.

"He continues to deliver the performances that we hope, and I don't mean that as a negative, I mean you put a goalie that hasn't played for a while you sometimes wonder what his performances are going to look like.

"Sarg continues to impress and I think he has again today showed he is a contender for the number one spot."

Latest East London Sports News

Orient coach Embleton delighted with performance despite crashing out of Trophy

12:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton was delighted with his side's performance despite crashing out of the Leasing.com Trophy in a penalty shoot-out to Bristol Rovers.

Canary Wharf Academy celebrates phenomenal year

10:02 Emdad Rahman
Canary Wharf Academy celebrates phenomenal year (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

The first anniversary celebrations of the Canary Wharf Football Academy were held at the Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel.

EFL Trophy: Bristol Rovers 1 Leyton Orient 1 (4-2 pens)

Yesterday, 22:15 Josh Thomas at Memorial Stadium
Lee Angol celebrates a goal for Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Leyton Orient went out of the Leasing.Com Trophy after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium on Wednesday.

West Ham battle but Wolves too strong at Molineux

Yesterday, 21:45 Steve Blowers at Molineux
Wolverhampton Wanderers's Leander Dendoncker celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Molineux, Wolverhampton.

The Hammers concede a goal in each half as Wolves take the points

Lee Valley Lions end 2019 with a defeat to Invicta Mustangs

Tue, 16:00 Laurence Thorn
18-year-old forward Charlie Nichols scored his first Lions goal against Invicta Mustangs (Pic: Phil Hutchinson)

NIHL South Two: Invicta Mustangs 7 Lee Valley Lions 2

Sporting Bengal United boss Gazi pleased with squad's adaptation during rebuild

Tue, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Hoddesdon Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi admitted he is pleased with how his squad is adapting during a re-building phase after losing key players Steven Carvell and Ashaan Siddik.

West Ham keeper Martin makes a stunning debut in win at Chelsea

Tue, 09:00 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin (left) celebrates with team-mates after the final whistle during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

You couldn't make it up! after emotional day at Stamford Bridge for Hammers debut boy

West Ham in Blue heaven as Pellegrini saves his job with some vital changes

Mon, 15:30 Dave Evans, West Ham Correspondent
Chelsea's Olivier Giroud (left) and West Ham United's Fabian Balbuena (right) during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Chelsea victory is perfect response for under pressure West Ham boss

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Most read sport

Sporting Bengal United boss Gazi pleased with squad's adaptation during rebuild

Action from Sporting Bengal's clash with Hoddesdon Town at Mile End Stadium (pic Tim Edwards)

At last a good display: Check out our West Ham ratings at Chelsea

West Ham United goalkeeper David Martin shouts instructions during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

EFL Trophy: Bristol Rovers 1 Leyton Orient 1 (4-2 pens)

Lee Angol celebrates a goal for Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Canary Wharf Academy celebrates phenomenal year

Canary Wharf Academy celebrates phenomenal year (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

Orient coach Embleton delighted with performance despite crashing out of Trophy

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

‘Dangerous youth’ from Bow who stabbed man in the head gets three years

Daimar Roach, from Bow, locked up for 3 years 9 months...

Rotherhithe Tunnel closed after traffic crash: driver critically injured

Car smash closes Rotherhithe Tunnel. Picture: TfL

‘You can almost taste it’: Air pollution hotspots in Tower Hamlets revealed

Dozens of locations in Tower Hamlets breached air quality safe limits in 2018. Picture: Hannah Somerville

‘Boutique hotel’ scheme to replace Whitechapel Bell Foundry is halted by Secretary of State

The Queen on an historic visit to see the workings of the Whitechapel bell foundry on March 25, 2009. Picture: Adrian Dennis/PA Wire

Sentencing of Bethnal Green road rage knifeman adjourned for psychiatric reports

Keith Driver will be sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Orient coach Embleton delighted with performance despite crashing out of Trophy

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London.

Canary Wharf Academy celebrates phenomenal year

Canary Wharf Academy celebrates phenomenal year (Pic: Emdad Rahman)

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Volunteers give Mile End Park’s biodiversity a ‘tree-mendous’ boost

Getting ready to plant a sapling on Haverfield Green at the top end of Mile End Park. Picture: LBTH

EFL Trophy: Bristol Rovers 1 Leyton Orient 1 (4-2 pens)

Lee Angol celebrates a goal for Leyton Orient (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists