Orient coach Embleton delighted with performance despite crashing out of Trophy

Leyton Orient's interim head coach Ross Embleton during the Sky Bet League Two match at the Breyer Group Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton was delighted with his side's performance despite crashing out of the Leasing.com Trophy in a penalty shoot-out to Bristol Rovers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After Josh Wright saw the first penalty saved by Jordi Van Stappershoef, the next six spot-kicks were all scored.

Then with Ruel Sotiriou having to score to keep Orient in the contest, he could only watch on as his effort was pushed to safety by Van Stappershoef following a 1-1 draw in the match.

"My message to the boys was whatever happens (in the penalty shoot-out) please remember the quality of the performance," Embleton said.

"The things we've spoken about in the last week to 10 days and how you've gone out and delivered that tonight (Wednesday).

"I'm delighted in the way we performed."

O's went for midfield combination of loanee George Marsh, Josh Wright and Hector Kyprianou and the head coach was pleased with how they performed.

You may also want to watch:

"I felt that the position we choose for young George gave him a little bit more of a licence to get around the pitch, he's got a lot of energy, he can run and cover a lot of ground.

"Sometimes playing him as that deep one in midfield, we probably restrict him a little bit, and he has to show more discipline than he does in that more advanced role.

"It allows him and Josh Wright to make those sorts of runs as well as covering the ground they're capable of doing.

"It was another excellent performance from Hector Kyprianou, he's been a player that I've known for a long time, and when I came back to the club two or three years ago I kept saying to Webby I know this kid is going to be a good player.

"I think tonight went another step towards proving the capabilities that he's got."

Young goalkeeper Sam Sargeant also caught the eye of the boss as he put in another solid effort in the Trophy.

"He continues to deliver the performances that we hope, and I don't mean that as a negative, I mean you put a goalie that hasn't played for a while you sometimes wonder what his performances are going to look like.

"Sarg continues to impress and I think he has again today showed he is a contender for the number one spot."