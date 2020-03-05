Orient look to complete the double over Cambridge

Leyton Orient substitute Louis Dennis tries to win the ball back against Macclesfield Town

Leyton Orient will look to seal the double over Cambridge United as they return to action this weekend, writes Jacob Ranson.

The O's welcome the U's to Brisbane Road on Saturday after having last weekend off following the postponement of their League Two fixture at Forest Green Rovers due to a waterlogged pitch.

Head coach Ross Embleton is expecting to have almost a full squad to choose from for this clash with several players who have been out injured featuring for the reserves last week or edging closer to returns.

Louis Dennis is one player who could be back involved in the matchday squad after netting for the reserves after being sidelined throughout 2020 so far.

Meanwhile, Sam Ling and Jobi McAnuff are now back in training and pushing for places back in the matchday squad.

All these factors leave boss Embleton with some tough choices to make not only in the starting line-up, but who to name on the substitutes bench.

The last time the two sides met the O's ran out 3-2 winners thanks to goals from Jamie Turley, Josh Wright, and Jordan Maguire-Drew.

They had a 3-0 lead heading into the half-time break, but allowed Cambridge back into the clash with a goal from Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Roles and a Sam Smith penalty.

Orient will now be keen to finish the season strongly by picking up wins against the teams around them, like Cambridge, to climb a few places in the League Two table.