Leyton Orient look to build on recent form on trip to Cambridge

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 December 2019

Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

Orient's Ross Embleton looks on (pic Simon O'Connor)

O's v Bradford City

Leyton Orient make the trip to Cambridge United looking to build on their three-game unbeaten run this weekend.

The O's head to Abbey Stadium for their final League Two fixture before Christmas as they look to start turning draws into wins to climb up the table.

They currently sit 19th after 21 games, but interim head coach Ross Embleton says they have plenty to build on from the last few weeks despite the bad run of results which has seen them fail to win in 10 games.

"That stat - the 10 - is a difficult one to take at the moment and disappointing that it's got to that state, but at the same time, we have to look at what we've tried to build in the last few weeks," Embleton said.

"A couple of disappointing results, but we went away last week (to Oldham) and showed gritty determination, and I was pleased we built on that side of the game again, against better opposition (Bradford) and a team that should be pushing for promotion.

"At the same time, I said to the lads you've executed that game plan, limited a good opposition to very few opportunities, but then you've turned the screw and also executed how we could hurt the opposition. In my opinion we were very unlucky not to win."

Right-back Myles Judd and the likes of goalkeeper Sam Sargeant could retain their places in the starting line-up after impressing in the Bradford clash.

"I'm delighted for Myles Judd because we've had some conversations recently and he's disappointed that he's not been playing," added Embleton.

"He got his opportunity and not only am I delighted for him in the way he performed, but the way he has gone about himself in the last few days. We've had a couple of conversations like I said and I've had a real response from him.

"I'm pleased that Myles has shown those signs and he's rewarded, albeit of the misfortune that Sam Ling misses out."

Ling is almost certain to miss the Cambridge clash, but Joe Widdowson could potentially return.

"Sam Ling's is worse than Joe's and it could see him out for a few games. It was a bit innocuous, he trained, but it was later in the session when we really stretched him," he added.

"It was sensible for the medical department to rein him in, whereas with Joe's, I just think it's a little bit of a niggle."

