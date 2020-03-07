Search

Advanced search

O's boss Embleton pleased with his side's control in Cambridge victory

PUBLISHED: 10:12 09 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:12 09 March 2020

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was pleased to see his side control majority of the game in their 2-1 win over Cambridge United despite a nervy finish.

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew and Danny Johnson sealed the three points for the O's at Brisbane Road to move them up to 17th in League Two.

And he felt they created plenty of chances in the match much to his delight as he wants his side to be more creative.

"What I said to the boys at the end there was you boys don't make it very easy for me against Cambridge," Embleton smiled.

"I'm delighted over the course of the last two weeks since the Oldham game I've said that we need to do the League Two things a little bit better, very disappointed with the goal we let in, but we certainly especially in the first-half or first hour showed some real control over the game.

Craig Clay battles with Cambridge United's Samir Carruthers (pic Simon O'Connor)Craig Clay battles with Cambridge United's Samir Carruthers (pic Simon O'Connor)

You may also want to watch:

"We created a lot more opportunities to shot at goal and that is without me looking at the stats yet.

"I'm pleased with the all-round performance, I'm pleased to get over the line and it's pleasing that we managed to see it through."

He added: "I've said it for a while that my focus has been to try and find a way of playing to control games because I feel the level of football that we're at now teams do that better and if you don't gather control otherwise you suffer.

"I feel we've really started to build that and it's really coming along, now the next phase is trying to be a bit more creative, and I felt like today we did that."

O's extended their unbeaten run at home to seven games the longest period since way back in 2013 and Embleton knows home form is vital.

"I'm proud of (the home record). I've talked to Matt Porter and we've talked about how the majority of our fans watch us at home so we want to go and put on results and performances that are going to get people excited because they're the people that come every week.

"It's great winning away from home and it's a delight to celebrate with the away fans but ultimately we've got 5,000 people here and we want to put a smile on their faces."

Latest East London Sports News

O's boss Embleton pleased with his side's control in Cambridge victory

10:12 Jacob Ranson
Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was pleased to see his side control majority of the game in their 2-1 win over Cambridge United despite a nervy finish.

McGrath hails Lawrence as Essex head off on pre-season camp

07:00 Martin Smith
Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Anthony McGrath is looking forward to hooking up with winter sensation Dan Lawrence later today when Essex arrive in Abu Dhabi at the start of their pre-season training camp.

MCC to host history of women's cricket event

Yesterday, 15:00
A selection of items which will be on display as the MCC celebrates the evolution of women's cricket (pic Clare Skinner/MCC)

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is celebrating the launch of a new exhibition on women's cricket by holding a symposium at Lord's next month.

McAnuff says it was 'special moment' to return to action in O's win over Cambridge

Yesterday, 10:37 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient player/coach Jobi McAnuff says it was a 'special moment' to return to action after more than nine months on the sidelines in their 2-1 victory over Cambridge United.

World record bid at London Landmarks Half Marathon

Yesterday, 09:00
Pardip Minhas is aiming to set a third world record at the London Landmarks Half Marathon on March 29

Londoner Pardip Minhas will attempt to set a new Guinness World Record at the 2020 London Landmarks Half Marathon later this month.

Missed chances cost West Ham dear as Arsenal grab late winner

Saturday, March 7, 2020 Steve Blowers at the Emirates
Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

The Hammers are stung by another VAR decision going against them as Gunners disallowed goal is overturned

League Two: Leyton Orient 2 Cambridge United 1

Saturday, March 7, 2020 Lee Power
Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient completed a League Two double over Cambridge at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

Register now for new FA Playmaker course

Saturday, March 7, 2020
Individuals can now register their interest to be amongst the first to hear about the new FA Playmaker course when it goes live in April

Individuals can now register their interest to be amongst the first to hear about the new FA Playmaker course when it goes live in April, enabling access to free entry-level training for volunteers in the grassroots game.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East partners with ELAM college to support local talent

Hannah Gosset
All Points East is returning to Victoria Park from May 22-31 with two weekends of live music and a community festival. Photo: Tom Hancock

Festival organisers AEG Presents will once again be providing a variety of exciting opportunities for young people at this year's event

How to rent a furnished, riverside apartment in East London

Abigail Brown
Riverside, furnished flats to let are coming on the market in East London. Picture: Folio London

Looking to rent in London? Securing the keys to a new home in any big city can be an ordeal but there is a way to avoid the common pitfalls of London rentals - dodgy landlords, dubious décor and downright dicey security.

Cauldron Foods Comedy Night Dispels Vegan Myths

The Nation’s favourite ‘accidentally vegan’ foods include, falafels, chips and Marmite.

Cauldron Foods' comedy night will give vegans the last laugh as Vegan comics dispel vegan myths.

Most read sport

O's boss Embleton pleased with his side's control in Cambridge victory

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

McAnuff says it was 'special moment' to return to action in O's win over Cambridge

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

John Orwell Sports Centre wins award

Staff at the John Orwell Sports Centre are presented with the MyLocalPitch Outstanding London Sports Venue award for February

UEL triumph in must-win game

Action from University of East London women's basketball match against University of Brighton

Defensive worries as Orient head to Tranmere

MPOKU CELEBRATES

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Tower Hamlets

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for Canary Wharf to Rotherhithe passenger ferry unveiled

Artist's impression of the new ferry. Picture: TfL

Jailed: ‘brutal’ knifeman who stabbed an emergency worker at Royal London Hospital

Mohammed Uddin, 35, jailed for almost 13 yerars for stabbing hospital emergency worker. Picture: Met Police

Guilty: Men from Dagenham and Isle of Dogs among five-strong gang found with loaded weapons in car

Abdul Noor and Jahvon Robinson. Picture: MPS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

O’s boss Embleton pleased with his side’s control in Cambridge victory

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Person tests postive for coronavirus in Tower Hamlets

People are being advised to maintain personal hygiene to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Yui Mok/PA

McGrath hails Lawrence as Essex head off on pre-season camp

Dan Lawrence of Essex in batting action during Essex CCC vs Hampshire CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 17th June 2019

Three people stabbed in Bow

Three people were stabbed in Alfred Street, Bow. Picture: Google Maps

Plans for Canary Wharf to Rotherhithe passenger ferry unveiled

Artist's impression of the new ferry. Picture: TfL
Drive 24