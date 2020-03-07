O's boss Embleton pleased with his side's control in Cambridge victory

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was pleased to see his side control majority of the game in their 2-1 win over Cambridge United despite a nervy finish.

Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor) Jordan Maguire-Drew celebrates with teammates after scoring (pic Simon O'Connor)

Goals from Jordan Maguire-Drew and Danny Johnson sealed the three points for the O's at Brisbane Road to move them up to 17th in League Two.

And he felt they created plenty of chances in the match much to his delight as he wants his side to be more creative.

"What I said to the boys at the end there was you boys don't make it very easy for me against Cambridge," Embleton smiled.

"I'm delighted over the course of the last two weeks since the Oldham game I've said that we need to do the League Two things a little bit better, very disappointed with the goal we let in, but we certainly especially in the first-half or first hour showed some real control over the game.

Craig Clay battles with Cambridge United's Samir Carruthers (pic Simon O'Connor) Craig Clay battles with Cambridge United's Samir Carruthers (pic Simon O'Connor)

"We created a lot more opportunities to shot at goal and that is without me looking at the stats yet.

"I'm pleased with the all-round performance, I'm pleased to get over the line and it's pleasing that we managed to see it through."

He added: "I've said it for a while that my focus has been to try and find a way of playing to control games because I feel the level of football that we're at now teams do that better and if you don't gather control otherwise you suffer.

"I feel we've really started to build that and it's really coming along, now the next phase is trying to be a bit more creative, and I felt like today we did that."

O's extended their unbeaten run at home to seven games the longest period since way back in 2013 and Embleton knows home form is vital.

"I'm proud of (the home record). I've talked to Matt Porter and we've talked about how the majority of our fans watch us at home so we want to go and put on results and performances that are going to get people excited because they're the people that come every week.

"It's great winning away from home and it's a delight to celebrate with the away fans but ultimately we've got 5,000 people here and we want to put a smile on their faces."