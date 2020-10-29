Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient captain McAnuff has backed EFL chairman Rick Parry as football calls for government help

PUBLISHED: 13:00 29 October 2020

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has backed English Football League chairman Rick Parry’s combative letter to the Government and revealed the toll on players caused by the continued absence of fans from matches.

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Parry’s letter accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s administration of ignoring football clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic and warned clubs will go out of business without a financial rescue package.

With no supporters allowed inside stadiums since March, clubs are feeling the pinch due to the prolonged loss of gate receipts - and McAnuff said it is affecting the players too.

“Of course all this can have a direct impact on the playing squad,” McAnuff told Sky Sports.

“Of course it has an impact, it affects when we travel to and from games, and many other things. It affects the atmosphere.

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient scores the second goal for his team and celebrates during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

“We’re desperate to get fans back in, safely of course.

“But if that’s not going to happen we’re going to need some funding from somewhere.”

You may also want to watch:

EFL boss Parry has written to Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden to detail the major cash crisis faced due to the effects of Covid-19 and matches being played behind closed doors since March.

The Government insists no fans will return to stadiums this year, with pilot events halted due to a second wave of coronavirus cases.

The EFL has negotiated with the Premier League over a bailout, but no deal has yet been struck.

Parry warned the Government fans “will never forgive” them if their clubs go out of business, and former Ipswich and Wolves boss Mick McCarthy backed that stance.

McCarthy believes clubs going out of business would devastate local communities, heaping yet more misery on areas already ravaged by the impact of the pandemic.

Asked about Parry’s letter to Government, McCarthy told Sky Sports: “His letter makes sense to me to be quite honest.

“Football certainly needs it (a financial rescue package).

“The devastating effect this has all had, it’s hit the likes of Bury, that area, how it affects people.

“If clubs do go to the wall it will have a real negative effect.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient captain McAnuff has backed EFL chairman Rick Parry as football calls for government help

28 minutes ago
Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff has backed English Football League chairman Rick Parry’s combative letter to the Government and revealed the toll on players caused by the continued absence of fans from matches.

London Lions add GB centre Fahro Alihodzic as the season edges closer

Yesterday, 16:00 Jacob Ranson
London Lions head coach Vince Macaulay (pic Graham Hodges)

London Lions have added Great Britain centre Fahro Alihodzic to their roster as they approach the start of the domestic season and look to January’s FIBA Eurocup campaign.

Hockey returns to Mile End stadium after Covid in search of young ‘stars of tomorrow’

Yesterday, 15:00 Mike Brooke
Looking for the stars of tomorrow... East London Hockey Club free session at Mile End stadium. Picture: Simone Tudor

A programme to get more youngsters involved in outdoor sport is being started at Mile End stadium in the search for “the hockey stars of tomorrow”.

Hammers fans positive after City draw and are hoping to continue pushing forward

Yesterday, 13:00
West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye is feeling optimistic under manager David Moyes.

Leyton Orient boss Embleton ‘disappointed’ not to build on early goal in Exeter draw

Yesterday, 10:00 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient Manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton was ‘disappointed’ that his side failed to push on after early lead as they drew 1-1 with Exeter City.

Leyton Orient settle for a share of the spoils with Exeter City

Tue, 20:55 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient Manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Exeter City 1

Player ratings: West Ham attacker Antonio scored an absolute stunner

Tue, 14:00 Jacob Ranson
West Ham United's Michail Antonio (second right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Lukasz Fabianski 7: Huge save to deny Raheem Sterling late on. Went right way and almost stopped Phil Foden’s goal.

O’s boss Embleton knows they’re not the finished article but pleased with progress

Mon, 13:00 Jacob Ranson
Lawrence Vigouroux Of Leyton Orient F.C. makes a save from Inih Effiong of Stevenage F.C. during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 24th October 2020

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton knows they’re not the finished article yet but is way more pleased with progress after their 2-0 victory over Stevenage.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Applying for university? Get free expert help with your personal statement

Hull University is holding a number of virtual open days

Did you know? UCAS gets almost 3 million university applications from around 700,000 people each year. That’s a lot of competition. So how can your son or daughter stand out? 

COVID-19: All your key questions answered…

Sophie Stainthorpe
Please continue to wash your hands, cover your face and make space between yourself and others to control infection rates Picture: contributed

With winter fast approaching, it is now more important than ever for us all to carry on following COVID-19 precautions to help stop the spread of the virus by always observing the three-tier local restrictions and remembering three key words – Hands, Face, Space.

NHS COVID-19 app helps us protect our loved ones

Sophie Stainthorpe
The NHS COVID-19 app is a vital way in which we can all play our part in tracking the spread of the virus Picture: contributed

The NHS COVID-19 app can make a real difference to how we all tackle the pandemic, protecting our loved ones and those most at risk from coronavirus. Everyone aged 16 and over across England and Wales can download the app for free and play their part in combating the pandemic.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient captain McAnuff has backed EFL chairman Rick Parry as football calls for government help

Jobi McAnuff of Leyton Orient during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

School meals: Seven distribution centres set up by Tower Hamlets Council during half-term

Chilldren getting half-term school meals provided by Isle of Dogs businesses... even if the government won't pay up. Picture: Island Network

Mayor gives up powers and agrees to change way Tower Hamlets is governed

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs surrendered many of his executive powers. Picture: LDRS

Poplar and Limehouse MP Apsana Begum charged with housing fraud

Apsana Begum was elected in Poplar and Limehouse last year. Picture: Mike Brooke

Read this if you’ve been refused a disabled parking bay by Tower Hamlets Council

Tower Hamlets Council's entrance for disabled... but authority criticised by Ombudsman for refusing a disabled parking bay. Picture: Mike Brooke