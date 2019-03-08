Search

Leyton Orient coach Fletcher pleased with graft and hunger

PUBLISHED: 10:46 27 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 27 October 2019

Josh Wright celebrates scoring a penalty for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher was pleased with the 'graft and hunger' from his side despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Carlisle United.

Midfielder Josh Wright gave the O's the lead from the spot in the sixth minute but the visitors responded thanks to Jack Iredale early in the second-half to take a point away from Brisbane Road.

But the newly-appointed boss always expected fatigue to play apart after away trips to Grimsby Town and Plymouth Argyle in the last week and very much agreed it was a game of two halves.

"It was, I knew going into the game with the tough week we've had with the travel and the games we've played that we hit a level in terms of fatigue and tiredness," Fletcher said.

"I thought the lads were great, they dug in today (Saturday), first-half I thought we were really good and on the front foot.

"We put together some good attacking play and we could have potentially been more goals up, but that's football, and it's in them periods we have to grind through.

"I knew there would always be a time when the fatigue would set in but the graft and hunger from the guys was brilliant."

The former AFC Bournemouth academy manager was pleased to see things they've worked on used but insists still plenty of room for improvement.

"It was pleasing to see some little things we've been working on in the short space of time we've had.

"It's looking good going forward."

He added: "Every area of every game you play you're not going to have 90 per cent possession, you've got to accept there is an opposition, and there are always things to improve on.

"I'm pretty sure after Manchester City won, I'm sure there is areas they'll look at improving, we're not different.

"There is things that we want and things that will come in gradually."

James Brophy was brought down in the fifth minute and then again in the sixth minute for the O's penalty and Fletcher revealed that is the threat the winger poses.

"You never know, the referee maybe reflected on the first one and thought they may have been one, but with Broph's pace and his ability to get past defenders there is always a chance that is going to happen.

"Great for Josh to get another goal and like I said on another day we could have had a couple more.

