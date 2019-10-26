Search

O's boss Fletcher admits there is areas to improve on

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 October 2019

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

New Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher on the touchline at Plymouth (pic Simon O'Connor)

Leyton Orient head coach Carl Fletcher reveals there are still areas where they are looking to improve after watching three games since taking over.

The O's sealed a 4-0 win over Grimsby Town as he watched from the stands before losing 4-0 to Plymouth Argyle and drawing 1-1 with Carlisle United on Saturday.

And he revealed he is in contact with director of football Martin Ling every day since joining the club.

"I speak to Martin most days, we're speaking, there is still areas we're looking at we've only had two and a half hours of training since I've been here because of the travel and recovery for the games.

"We're still in a period of assessment, there is still things I'm going to find out about people and players, but we'll go into training everyday looking to improve both as players and staff.

"The lads have shown me they want to get better."

He revealed the goal they conceded in the 48th minute against Carlisle was unlucky as they tried to put their bodies on the line.

"It was one of them things, it was a corner and we've defended, tried to put our bodies on the line and it's just slipped out to him and he's fired it into the back of the net."

Fletcher made three substitutions in the match which saw him bring on Louis Dennis, Jordan Maguire-Drew and Dale Gorman in place of James Dayton, Matt Harrold and George Marsh - leaving the O's without a natural striker.

"I think we needed a little bit more control, needed a few more options in terms of our passing, and to also combat them on the ball while keeping him up the pitch in Brophy and Louis.

"I thought they done great when we changed the formation and it was an open as both teams wanted to win."

The attendance for Fletcher's first home match in charge was 5,765 with 552 of those being away fans and the boss was pleased with the atmosphere.

"It was better first-half," he chuckled.

"It was good, it's what you want to see, fans are passionate, players are passionate, staff are passionate and it was nice to be back out on the football pitch at 3 o'clock."

