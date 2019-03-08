Search

Leyton Orient held to a draw by Carlisle United

PUBLISHED: 16:57 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:57 26 October 2019

New Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

New Leyton Orient manager Carl Fletcher looks on from the stands at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Carlisle United 1

Leyton Orient had to settle for a share of the spoils with Carlisle United as they drew 1-1 despite a dominant first-half display.

Midfielder Josh Wright gave the O's the lead from the spot in the sixth minute but the visitors responded thanks to Jack Iredale early in the second-half to take a point away from Brisbane Road.

Head coach Carl Fletcher made one change to the starting line-up from the team that lost 4-0 to Plymouth Argyle in mid-week as he recalled George Marsh in place of Dale Gorman.

The hosts started brightly with lots of possession looking to create something early on in the fixture.

James Brophy raced down the left, before pulling back for a pass into Craig Clay, who made a pass to Joe Widdowson.

The left-back then put Brophy in to race into the box where he was brought down in the fifth minute.

A minute later Brophy was pulled down again as he ran past defender Jarrad Branthwaite, but this time the referee quickly pointed to the spot.

Orient's top goalscorer Josh Wright stepped up and fired into the bottom left corner to give them a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.

Widdowson looked to get in the ball into the area after overlapping Brophy to get clear on the left.

Carlisle cleared the former West Ham youngster's cross out for a corner which resulted in the ball falling to Marvin Ekpiteta.

The former East Thurrock defender hit the post before it bounced back out for George Marsh who sent his effort wide.

In the 26th minute big striker Matt Harrold turned in the area, and let fly, but his strike towards goal was blocked by a number of Carlisle players.

Josh Wright then drilled an effort wide from just outside the box after Brophy set him up following a short free-kick in the 39th minute.

After a dominant first-half from the O's, the second didn't start as planned as Ekpiteta gave away a free-kick near the edge of the box, and Harry McKirdy stepped up to take it.

The midfielder had his effort blocked by Dayton, but the ball bounced back to him where he had his second attempt blocked by the winger once again and go out for a corner.

Jack Bridge whipped the corner in and it was a scramble in front of goal but eventually left-back Jack Iredale fired into the roof of the net to level the score in the 48th minute.

Ten minutes later Ekpiteta had to come to the rescue to make a vital block in the goal mouth after Harry McKirdy beat Coulson for pace to race into the box and try slotting the ball across goal.

In the 75th minute the Cumbrians attacker Olufela Olomola tried his luck from range but missed the target before McKirdy pulled off an acrobatic effort which went just wide shortly after.

The visitors goalkeeper Adam Collin tipped a Brophy effort away after he was played inside by Craig Clay with five minutes left in the encounter.

In stoppage time substitute Dale Gorman fired an effort high and wide from 18 yards out.

Leyton Orient: Brill, Ekpiteta, Coulson, Happe, Widdowson, Clay, Marsh (Gorman 83), Wright, Dayton (Maguire-Drew 63), Brophy, Harrold (Dennis 72).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Turley, Judd, Alabi.

Carlisle United: Collin, Iredale, Mellish, Thomas (Hope 83), Jones, McKirdy, G.Jones, Webster, Bridge, Branthwaite (Olomola 46), Sagaf (Knight-Percival 87).

Unused subs: Gray, Elliot, Scougall, Sorensen.

Attendance: 5,765 (552 away).

