Orient CEO Macklin heaps praise on Spurs Harry Kane for teaming up with the club

Leyton Orient chief executive Danny Macklin heaped praise on Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane by terming him as a ‘first-class individual’

England captain and 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner Kane announced he would sponsor the club’s shirts for next season in a generous show of support.

Kane has stepped in to make a sizeable contribution to the club for whom he made his first appearances in senior football during a loan spell in 2011.

Orient are one of a number of lower-league clubs who are counting the financial cost of the coronavirus pandemic, with it likely to be confirmed following a meeting of clubs next week that the League Two season will be brought to an early end.

Fourth-tier clubs like Orient rely heavily on matchday revenue and thus the prospect of playing games behind closed doors would hit them substantially.

Macklin told goal.com: “He is a first-class individual. He has helped provide vital income and exposure and is raising money for three fantastic causes.

“One week on, we have already sold more shirts than we did in the entire 2019-20 season. It is unbelievable.

“We have had to place two top-up orders since. We have had enquiries from around 113 places to buy the shirt, and we have had 100 orders from the USA.

“It has been phenomenal. We even know of Arsenal fans buying it and applauding what Harry Kane has done!” he added.

Macklin feels the 26-year-old is now a role model both on and off the field for what he has achieved.

“He is a role model to people like my son. We all want an England footballer we can be proud of. He started his professional career on loan at Orient, which was a perfect fit,” Macklin said.