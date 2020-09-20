Search

Leyton Orient expecting tie with Spurs to be replayed

PUBLISHED: 12:46 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 22 September 2020

Leyton Orient players undergoing Covid-19 testing following the Mansfield Town draw (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Leyton Orient players undergoing Covid-19 testing following the Mansfield Town draw (Pic: Jacob Ranson)

Archant

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis expects the Carabao Cup fixture against Tottenham Hotspur to be replayed after the club revealed a number of their first-team squad had tested positive for COVID-19 on the eve of their clash with Spurs.

Testing, which was paid for by Tottenham, took place after their 2-2 draw with Mansfield on Saturday and the positive cases forced Orient to contact the EFL and Spurs over their Carabao Cup tie.

The Brisbane Road based club also informed Mansfield Town, Plymouth Argyle and Oldham Athletic, our three most recent opponents, prior to the public release of this information.

Leyton Orient’s priority is the health and well-being of its players and staff. Those who have tested positive will now strictly follow government self-isolation guidelines.

The Breyer Group Stadium and training ground facilities will be closed until further notice.

But chairman Travis strongly backed his view that the match should be postponed, rather than outright cancelled with Spurs going through into the fourth round.

While the game was scheduled to take place behind closed doors, Orient were set to financially benefit as the match was chosen for broadcast and also live television.

And Travis insists he will do all he can to ensure the fixture is rescheduled and played at a later date.

“We have talked to the EFL and we are assuming this is a postponement,” Travis told TalkSport Radio.

“We’re going to lose £2.5million this year, also anything that can help us reduce that loss is clearly important. We are struggling so games like this have to take place.

“We have a great relationship with Spurs, we’ve looked at their fixtures and this game can be played. There has to be a will, because this game is worth £150,000 profit to us, so we have to play this game.

“I recognise the guidelines and we have spoken to the league about extenuating circumstances. I can assure you, we will not be the first club facing this this year. Even Man City had a player test positive recently.

He continued: “We expect this game to be played and we will campaign very strongly for this game to be played. Clubs of our size depend on games like this.”

Under EFL rules, clubs receive a bye if their opponents cannot fulfil a fixture, while Spurs are currently in the midst of a run of nine games in 22 days.

