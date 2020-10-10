Leyton Orient chairman Travis insists clubs will disappear unless they get help

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor). Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis insists some EFL clubs will “disappear within five to six weeks” unless they get financial support.

Travis also said ‘Project Big Picture’ - a plan by Liverpool and Manchester United to reform the English football pyramid - was a “great proposal”.

The idea includes reducing the Premier League to 18 clubs and scrapping the EFL Cup, which would see the EFL get 25 per cent of all future TV deals, plus a £250 million bail-out.

“If clubs don’t get something soon you will see clubs disappear, I would predict, within 5-6 weeks,” Travis told BBC Radio 5 Live.

But he added: “One thing I need to quash is, this isn’t about the pandemic, this is about a crisis in football that goes back many years.

“Before the pandemic, 75% of clubs were losing money - that can’t continue. The pandemic has, if you like, exacerbated the problem and we need to get it fixed.

“I know you are talking about ‘Project Big Picture’ - this is a great proposal as far as we are concerned. It is certainly very promising and clubs need it.

“Something like this has to go through.”

The government has agreed a funding package with clubs in the National League, which allowed their season to begin last week behind closed doors, but there has been no support for EFL clubs, with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden suggesting the Premier League could support lower-league sides.