Search

Advanced search

Leyton Orient chairman Travis insists clubs will disappear unless they get help

PUBLISHED: 13:34 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 13 October 2020

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Simon O'Connor Photography

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis insists some EFL clubs will “disappear within five to six weeks” unless they get financial support.

Travis also said ‘Project Big Picture’ - a plan by Liverpool and Manchester United to reform the English football pyramid - was a “great proposal”.

The idea includes reducing the Premier League to 18 clubs and scrapping the EFL Cup, which would see the EFL get 25 per cent of all future TV deals, plus a £250 million bail-out.

“If clubs don’t get something soon you will see clubs disappear, I would predict, within 5-6 weeks,” Travis told BBC Radio 5 Live.

You may also want to watch:

But he added: “One thing I need to quash is, this isn’t about the pandemic, this is about a crisis in football that goes back many years.

“Before the pandemic, 75% of clubs were losing money - that can’t continue. The pandemic has, if you like, exacerbated the problem and we need to get it fixed.

“I know you are talking about ‘Project Big Picture’ - this is a great proposal as far as we are concerned. It is certainly very promising and clubs need it.

“Something like this has to go through.”

The government has agreed a funding package with clubs in the National League, which allowed their season to begin last week behind closed doors, but there has been no support for EFL clubs, with Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden suggesting the Premier League could support lower-league sides.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient chairman Travis insists clubs will disappear unless they get help

26 minutes ago Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis insists some EFL clubs will “disappear within five to six weeks” unless they get financial support.

West Ham United add experienced defender Craig Dawson

07:56 Jacob Ranson
Watford's Craig Dawson (left) and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

West Ham United are pleased to announce the signing of versatile defender Craig Dawson on a season-long loan from Watford.

Fan’s column: Is this the new normal for West Ham after back-to-back wins?

Yesterday, 10:00
West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester.

West Ham United fan and budding journalist Kwame Boakye gives his views on the club’s 3-0 win over Leicester City.

In-form Danny Johnson earns 10-men Leyton Orient a draw at Barrow

Saturday, October 10, 2020 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton on the touchline

League Two: AFC Barrow 1 Leyton Orient 1

Covid-19 response: West Ham, Arsenal and Leyton Orient partner on pioneering Advantage programme to help young people

Saturday, October 10, 2020 Jacob Ranson
A view of an empty Emirates Stadium

A new mental health improvement scheme for young people, called Advantage, is set to launch this month, driven by the NHS North East London cluster of football foundations consisting of West Ham United, Arsenal and Leyton Orient.

Olympic ice rink venue in East London passes first planning hurdle

Friday, October 9, 2020 Jacob Ranson
Proposed plans for the new twin ice rink at Lee Valley Ice Centre (Pic: FaulkerBrowns)

The London Borough of Waltham Forest has given in principle approval to plans for London’s first ever Olympic-sized twin-pad venue and plans will now be considered by the Mayor of London.

Orient boss Embleton faces a selection headache for Barrow and Walsall trips

Friday, October 9, 2020 Jacob Ranson
Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton on the touchline

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton is looking forward to have a selection headache rather than the stress he has faced due to Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Sporting Bengal boss Gazi keen to remain ‘optimistic’

Thursday, October 8, 2020 Jacob Ranson
Redbridge and Sporting Bengal United in action at Oakside (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Sporting Bengal United manager Imrul Gazi is remaining optimistic despite results not going their way and being the only team in the Essex Senior League having to play behind closed doors.

PROMOTED CONTENT

Let’s get ready for new way of doing business

Sophie Stainthorpe
SUPPORT MEASURES: The UK Government announced a £705 million funding package for border infrastructure, staffing and IT

The way the UK does business with Europe changes from January 1, heralding a new start for the small and medium-sized companies. Let’s get businesses ready to take advantage of new opportunities...

Flexible return to work in a safe environment is good for us all

Sophie Stainthorpe
SAFETY FIRST: Firms have taken COVID-19 secure measures.

For the past six months, employers and employees have been adapting to ways of working from home. The green light has now been given to many people to go back to offices safely. From flexible hours and staggered starting times to deep cleaning, we’re getting ready for new ways of working.

Safety first as children return to classrooms

Sophie Stainthorpe
WARM WELCOME: Children will be socially distanced in the classroom. Picture: Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

School’s in for summer – and beyond – with health experts agreeing that pupils safely returning to their studies is “positively” the right thing to do. It’s vital for all children’s welfare, not just in terms of students’ future education but also mental and physical well-being, as well as social interaction of classmates.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient chairman Travis insists clubs will disappear unless they get help

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham United add experienced defender Craig Dawson

Watford's Craig Dawson (left) and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford.

Empty homes rise 81pc while Tower Hamlets has Britain’s worst waiting list

3,300 dwellings fell empty in 2019 compared to just 1,800 the year before. Picture: Pemberton

Fan’s column: Is this the new normal for West Ham after back-to-back wins?

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at The King Power Stadium, Leicester.

Queen’s Honours: Veteran poet Dabirul gets OBE at age 101 after his thousand garden laps in Bow for NHS

The moment champion lap-walker Dabirul hands over cheque to Royal London Hospital for the NHS. Picture: Atique Choudhury