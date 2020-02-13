Search

O's boss Embleton faces selection headache for Robins clash

PUBLISHED: 08:00 14 February 2020

Ross Embleton celebrates (pic Simon O'Connor)

Simon O’Connor Photography simon@simonocnnor.co.uk Mobile 07958 573219

Leyton Orient head coach Ross Embleton faces plenty of selection problems with healthy competition amongst his squad for the trip to Cheltenham Town, writes Jacob Ranson.

The O's make the trip to Whaddon Road on Saturday as they look to put a dent in The Robins' League Two play-off ambitions.

But who will start for Orient could be a big question after a hectic fixture list with home matches against Macclesfield Town and Mansfield Town in the past week.

"The competition for places shows there are very few people that have got a nailed down position in the team now, which earlier in the season, you may or may not have said that," Embleton said.

"I think that competition for places, the new faces, and that new blood that has come into the group can only be a positive thing."

Three players who are edging closer to returns to bolster the options even further are right-back Sam Ling, player/coach Jobi McAnuff and attacker Louis Dennis, following long injury lay-offs, while defender Jamie Turley remains sidelined.

"Sam (Ling) is very close, he is really pushing himself now and has done a lot of work," added Embleton.

"But I think it would be foolish to even contemplate he would be involved (in Tuesday's game) because of the time he has been out, we need to make sure he's fully prepared to come back in.

"Jobi is really pushing himself with the running, he is getting stronger, and positives are coming out of every session he does as he doesn't feel any difficulty with that.

"Louis' injury is a very stop-start one, it was his knee a few weeks ago, we got him back running and training last week and Saturday he did a session with some of the other players not in the squad and suffered a problem with his hip."

Whether or not they will be back in contention for this contest remains to be seen, but Embleton could have to rotate the squad slightly after the busy week regardless.

The O's will have been hoping to have got through their clash with Mansfield Town last night (Tuesday) injury free to make selection slightly easier with their recently improved performances which has seen them push a substantial points margin away from the relegation zone.

*See our website for a report and reaction to Leyton Orient's match against Mansfield Town.

