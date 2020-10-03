Search

Leyton Orient return from self-isolation to suffer Cheltenham Town defeat

PUBLISHED: 17:57 03 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:57 03 October 2020

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

League Two: Leyton Orient 0 Cheltenham Town 2

L eyton Orient returned from their self-isolation period after a number of Covid-19 positive tests to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cheltenham Town.

Two early goals from George Lloyd and Finn sealed the three points for the visitors in what was always going to be a tough contest after not training for two weeks for the O’s at the Breyer Group Stadium.

In the fourth minute Orient had a chance to break in numbers, but Conor Wilkinson’s ball is played just behind Danny Johnson.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 16th minute as George Lloyd struck a shot from close range that to give them the lead.

Cheltenham then doubled their lead in the 29th minute of play as Finn Azas steered a header into the top corner.

Six minutes the hosts thought they pulled one back as Johnson pounced on a loose ball and fired home but the flag went up for offside.

Instead they went into the break trailing by two goals and a mammoth challenge ahead of them in the second-half.

Not long into the second-half Jobi McAnuff burst past his man but was brought down wide of the box as he looked to advance.

Conor Wilkinson hit the bar from the resulting free-kick which caught everyone off guard in the 58th minute.

In the 67th minute substitute Ruel Sotiriou had a chance blocked as he created some energy for the O’s in the later stage.

The 20-year-old Cypriot striker continued to cause chaos and on the stroke of full-time but brought down inside the box but the referee waved the penalty appealed away and Orient suffered their first league defeat of the season.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux; Ling, Coulson, Widdowson, Brophy; Wright (Maguire-Drew 68), Cisse, McAnuff; Wilkinson (Angol 68), Johnson, Dennis (Sotiriou 68).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Happe, Clay, Dayton.

Cheltenham Town: Griffiths; Raglan (Bonds 80), Tozer, Boyle; Blair, Thomas, Sercombe, Azaz (Clements 63), Hussey; Williams, Lloyd (May 58).

Unused subs: Harris, Reid, Freestone, Sang.

