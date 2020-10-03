Leyton Orient return from self-isolation to suffer Cheltenham Town defeat

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

League Two: Leyton Orient 0 Cheltenham Town 2

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

L eyton Orient returned from their self-isolation period after a number of Covid-19 positive tests to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cheltenham Town.

Two early goals from George Lloyd and Finn sealed the three points for the visitors in what was always going to be a tough contest after not training for two weeks for the O’s at the Breyer Group Stadium.

In the fourth minute Orient had a chance to break in numbers, but Conor Wilkinson’s ball is played just behind Danny Johnson.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 16th minute as George Lloyd struck a shot from close range that to give them the lead.

Cheltenham then doubled their lead in the 29th minute of play as Finn Azas steered a header into the top corner.

Six minutes the hosts thought they pulled one back as Johnson pounced on a loose ball and fired home but the flag went up for offside.

You may also want to watch:

Instead they went into the break trailing by two goals and a mammoth challenge ahead of them in the second-half.

Not long into the second-half Jobi McAnuff burst past his man but was brought down wide of the box as he looked to advance.

Conor Wilkinson hit the bar from the resulting free-kick which caught everyone off guard in the 58th minute.

In the 67th minute substitute Ruel Sotiriou had a chance blocked as he created some energy for the O’s in the later stage.

The 20-year-old Cypriot striker continued to cause chaos and on the stroke of full-time but brought down inside the box but the referee waved the penalty appealed away and Orient suffered their first league defeat of the season.

Leyton Orient: Vigouroux; Ling, Coulson, Widdowson, Brophy; Wright (Maguire-Drew 68), Cisse, McAnuff; Wilkinson (Angol 68), Johnson, Dennis (Sotiriou 68).

Unused subs: Sargeant, Happe, Clay, Dayton.

Cheltenham Town: Griffiths; Raglan (Bonds 80), Tozer, Boyle; Blair, Thomas, Sercombe, Azaz (Clements 63), Hussey; Williams, Lloyd (May 58).

Unused subs: Harris, Reid, Freestone, Sang.