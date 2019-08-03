Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Leyton Orient player ratings: Solid base allows O's to build on shaky start

PUBLISHED: 14:30 05 August 2019

Leyton Orient players stand for a minute's silence in memory of former manager Justin Edinburgh during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Leyton Orient players stand for a minute's silence in memory of former manager Justin Edinburgh during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

PA Wire/PA Images

George Sessions provides Leyton Orient players ratings after Saturday's 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Josh Wright struck the decisive goal for Leyton Orient against Cheltenham Town on Saturday to start life in League Two with an important victory, which ensured Justin Edinburgh was remembered in the best possible way at Brisbane Road.

It was a day where the life of the late O's boss was celebrated and in the 68th minute his final signing at the club made the breakthrough.

With Josh Coulson marshalling the hosts' defence and Craig Clay buzzing around in midfield, Ross Embleton's team secured the three points with Robins finishing with nine-men after Luke Varney and Rohan Ince were sent off late on.

Player ratings:

Dean Brill (N/A) - An eventful 12 minutes for the first-choice goalkeeper at E10 with Brill fortunate not to give a penalty away in the sixth minute when he appeared to foul Varney. It wasn't given and he then saved impressively down low to his right not long after, but his afternoon ended with concussion immediately afterwards.

Marvin Ekpiteta (5) - It was a mixed day for Orient's talented centre back, who it's worth remembering was making his Football League debut. On several occasions early on he looked nervy and was given a tough first half by Varney. His passing was slack at times, but he did settle and should be better after what was maybe the biggest match of his career.

Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).Leyton Orient's Marvin Ekpiteta during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Josh Coulson (8) - The first-team captain was unlucky not to score in the second half when Scott Flinders brilliantly flicked his header onto the crossbar, but it was at the other end where he shone, leading a young back three and substitute goalkeeper with brilliant guidance. He was in particular impressive during a testing opening period.

Dan Happe (7) - Similar to Ekpiteta, some slack passes, but he grew into the fixture and brought the ball forward well and sliced Cheltenham's lines with some brave and successful through balls. Excellent in the air and should only get better this season.

Sam Ling (8) - This was probably his best performance for Orient with the right-back enjoying his Football League debut. Some fantastic crunching challenges and while he was caught out once or twice on defensive duties, he also headed a dangerous cross away in the second half, which was crucial. He could have produced more quality in the final third, but did also need help and more movement in from of him. Brilliant outing.

Craig Clay (8) - The midfield maestro from last season picked up where he left off in April, with a display full of energy and drive. In the first half when Cheltenham were initially on top, it was Clay who helped wrestle back a grip on the game. He was busy as always, but also effective with his passing and excellent throughout.

Josh Wright (7) - An emotional winner and celebration, the summer signing deserves credit for another late run into the area, but he also performed well in the middle. A touch slow when in possession at times and not loads of adventurous passes, but tidy and of course popped up and kept his head when the chance presented itself.

James Brophy (8) - Handed a start at left wing-back, the versatile ace didn't have to worry about defending much and instead got forward on countless occasions in both the first and second half. He should have tried his luck with more shots, but always caused the opposition problems and got fans off their feet when it was needed.

Jordan Maguire-Drew (5) - Some nice moments, but not enough end product when was it was required from Orient's number 10. The signs suggest he will be a key man this season, but he needs to be more decisive when in the final third.

Conor Wilkinson (6) - Debutant probably cannot claim an assist after his shot was blocked to allow Wright to score, but he showed signs of why he was such a favourite at Dagenham & Redbridge. He linked up with Lee Angol in spells and they look threatening even if they were not given too much of the ball.

Lee Angol (7) - We saw more sides to his game on his first start for the club with a key knockdown in the build up to Orient's winner and the usual glimpses of skill and excellent finishing. He took his disallowed goal in the first half wonderfully and it was a reminder for his team-mates that if they create, he should deliver in front of goal.

Substitutes:

Sam Sargeant (7) - The academy graduate didn't have much to do, but showed good signs of progression from his last stint in the team, almost two years ago. No rushes of blood or rash decisions and some good kicks and plenty of talking. An encouraging return to the first-team fold and he will push Brill this season.

James Alabi (N/A) - Not enough time to make a genuine impact, but delighted the O's faithful to see him come on at the end and he typically kept the ball well towards the end of the match.

Louis Dennis (N/A) - A debut for the recent recruit and first outing for the club and at Brisbane Road, but he will hope for more minutes at Macclesfield Town on Saturday.

Related articles

Latest East London Sports News

Leyton Orient player ratings: Solid base allows O's to build on shaky start

13 minutes ago
Leyton Orient players stand for a minute's silence in memory of former manager Justin Edinburgh during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

George Sessions provides Leyton Orient players ratings after Saturday's 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road

Interim head coach dedicates victory to Edinburgh family

10:30 George Sessions
Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates in front of Justin Edinburgh's family after scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Josh Wright scored the only goal of the game against Cheltenham Town to hand O's three points on the opening day

Four Nations: England 3 Malaysia 3

Yesterday, 15:35
Phil Roper in action for England (pic England Hockey)

Phil Roper's goal three minutes from time secured a draw against Malaysia in England's last Four Nations match as preparations continue for the upcoming EuroHockey Championships.

Embleton proud of Orient players and sure Justin would be after opening-day win

Saturday, August 3, 2019 George Sessions
Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

The O's started life back in League Two with a 1-0 victory over Cheltenham Town on a challenging, but memorable day at Brisbane Road

Essex Senior League: Mixed fortunes for rivals on opening day

Saturday, August 3, 2019 Lee Power
Asher Modeste in action for Redbridge during the 2018/19 season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Woodford Town, Redbridge and Sporting Bengal United all celebrated wins on the first day of the new Essex Senior League season.

West Ham lose Betway Cup in penalty shoot-out

Saturday, August 3, 2019 Steve Blowers at the London Stadium
West Ham United's Sebastien Haller during the pre-season friendly match at Craven Cottage, London.

The Hammers come from two goals down against Spanish side but still lose out in shoot-out

Josh in Wright place at right time to help O's start with win

Saturday, August 3, 2019 George Sessions at Brisbane Road
Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

League Two: Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0

Four Nations: England 2 Spain 4

Saturday, August 3, 2019
Sam Ward in action for England (pic England Hockey)

Two goals from Sam Ward were not enough to prevent England succumbing to Spain for their first loss of the Invitational Four Nations series in Barcelona.

PROMOTED CONTENT

All Points East: how the festival gives back to the community

Hannah Gosset
All Points East brought two weekends of music and a free weekday community festival to Victoria Park last month. Photo: Tom Hancock

It's now just under a month since All Points East took over Victoria Park with two weekends of world-class music and a programme of free community events.

All Points East to bring two weekends of big name music acts to Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset

Curated by AEG Presents, All Points East is bringing an impressive line-up of multi-flavoured music to Victoria Park from May 24-26 and May 31-June 2.

All Points East: a look at the history of Victoria Park

Hannah Gosset
All Points East will take place in Victoria Park from May 24 to June 2

Victoria Park - or 'Vicky Park' as the locals know it - has been the setting for many important events over the years.​ Here, we take a look at its unique cultural history.

Newsletter Sign Up

East London Advertiser twice-weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Most read sport

Interim head coach dedicates victory to Edinburgh family

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates in front of Justin Edinburgh's family after scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Embleton proud of Orient players and sure Justin would be after opening-day win

Leyton Orient interim head coach Ross Embleton (right) during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Josh in Wright place at right time to help O's start with win

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Orient hoping Dennis can prove a menace in League Two

Louis Dennis in action for Dagenham & Redbridge on his debut for the club away to Wycombe Wanderers (pic: Dave Simpson/TGSPHOTO).

Ince Cheltenham's one to watch

Cheltenham Town's Rohan Ince during pre-season (pic: Nick Potts/PA Images).
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Docklands and East London Advertiser
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now
Local Guide

Most Read

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

Future of 35 pubs to be protected

The toilets at The Bow Bells, Bow Road, are supposedly haunted. Picture: Google

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

How many babies were born in your borough last year? ONS releases official borough-by-borough birth rate statistics

File photo dated 23/01/16 of a baby holding the finger of its mother, as new figures show that the average age of first time mothers is at its highest on record.

Interim head coach dedicates victory to Edinburgh family

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates in front of Justin Edinburgh's family after scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient player ratings: Solid base allows O’s to build on shaky start

Leyton Orient players stand for a minute's silence in memory of former manager Justin Edinburgh during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Interim head coach dedicates victory to Edinburgh family

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates in front of Justin Edinburgh's family after scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Bishopsgate Goodsyard: Campaigners call for more details of scheme from developers

Campaigners want to know more details about plans to redevelop the Bishopsgate Goodsyard. Picture: Bishopsgate Goodsyard

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

How many babies were born in your borough last year? ONS releases official borough-by-borough birth rate statistics

File photo dated 23/01/16 of a baby holding the finger of its mother, as new figures show that the average age of first time mothers is at its highest on record.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists