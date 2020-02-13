Search

O's and Robins have mutual respect after season opener

PUBLISHED: 12:00 14 February 2020

Lee Angol after a cross by Jordan Maguire-Drew led to an own goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Lee Angol after a cross by Jordan Maguire-Drew led to an own goal (pic Simon O'Connor)

Head coach Ross Embleton says there will always be a huge mutual respect between Leyton Orient and Cheltenham Town ahead of their clash this weekend.

Conor Wilkinson lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)Conor Wilkinson lets fly (pic Simon O'Connor)

The O's make the trip to Whaddon Road on Saturday as they look to put a dent in The Robins' League Two play-off ambitions.

The Robins fans honoured Orient's late manager Justin Edinburgh when the two clubs met on the first day of the League Two season where the hosts ran out 1-0 winners.

Fan group 1877 Red Army set up a crowdfunding page in a bid to raise £505 for a huge flag which would honour Edinburgh and it still sits in the east stand now, with Embleton saying: "When we played them here I tried to show them my appreciation for that, and I think the club did fully respect.

"I think forever, as wild as that sounds, there will be that mutual respect between the two clubs and the two sets of supporters now because of that gesture that they showed.

"We'll go there with respect, give them a huge pat on the back, but not out on the pitch."

The head coach did heap praise on their next opponents for causing a lot of shock around the league with their impressive campaign so far as they currently sit in seventh place with games in hand on a number of teams above them in the table.

"I will be totally honest I didn't expect to see that when we played them at the start of the season," he added.

"It was a very emotional day for everybody here and we probably didn't particularly take into consideration too much about Cheltenham during or after that game because of the thing that we had to face on that day.

"Incredible amount of respect for the way they've gone about it this season, they've really grabbed hold of the opportunity this year, and made a really good impression."

The O's have only lost once in their last six fixtures and will head west with nothing to lose.

Embleton said; "It's a real exciting opportunity for us to go there as I feel we're in a good position at the moment and in a good frame of mind.

"We'll be going to embrace it and respect everything they're about, but take the bull by its horns to really go and make an impression."

O's are 17th in League Two, but only three points off 11th.

